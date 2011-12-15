Financial Times
BERLIN EXPECTS COMMERZBANK BAILOUT REQUEST
Commerzbank looks increasingly likely to ask the
government for a bailout, according to government and
parliamentary officials in Berlin. Three other German banks may
also need taxpayer support.
UK'S CAMERON RULES OUT HEAVY BOLSTER TO IMF
British Prime Minister David Cameron has dashed hopes in the
eurozone that Britain could commit at least 30 billion euros in
extra resources to the International Monetary Fund to help
countries stricken by the financial crisis, including those in
the eurozone.
RUSSIAN GROUPS GAIN TOEHOLD IN FTSE 100
Polymetal and Evraz have become the first
Russian groups to be admitted to London's FTSE 100, in a boost
for other companies from Russia hoping for inclusion in the
blue-chip index as they seek a more stable investor base than
their domestic markets offer.
CHINA SET TO HIT US AUTO IMPORTS WITH TAXES
China will impose retaliatory duties on U.S. car imports in
the latest sign of trade friction between the world's two
largest economies.
FERRETTI SECURES DEBT DEAL WITH CHINA
Ferretti, the debt-laden Italian yachtmaker, has secured a
deal with lenders to sell itself to China's Shandong Heavy
Industry Group.
CO-OP GETS LLOYDS' PREFERRED BIDDER NOD
The Co-operative Group took a step towards
transforming its small banking operation into a major
high-street operator after it emerged as the preferred bidder
for a portfolio of branches being sold by Lloyds Banking Group
.
FTSE PUSHED ON 50 PERCENT FREE FLOAT
Further reform of the entry rules for joining the UK's
bluechip stock market indices have been urged by leading pension
funds to protect minority investors in companies.
LSE IN TRADE REPOSITORY TALKS
London Stock Exchange is in talks with UK regulators
on the possibility of establishing a trade repository, or
electronic data storage warehouse, that would handle
over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives.
THREE MOBILE IN UK PAYMENT PLATFORM TALKS
The three largest UK telecoms operators have held informal
talks with Three UK about involving the smaller rival
mobile group in their proposals for a joint mobile payment
platform that will be submitted to European regulators next
month.
STUDY SAYS BANKS FACE HUGE BASEL III SHORTFALL
European banks will have to raise nearly 200 billion euros
($260 billion) in new capital or cut their balance sheets by
nearly 20 percent, to meet the requirements of the tougher new
Basel III banking reform rules that start taking effect in 2013,
a new study by the Boston Consulting Group has found.