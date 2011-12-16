Financial Times

UK TO ATTEND EU TREATY DISCUSSIONS

The UK has been invited to participate in negotiations on a new European treaty to govern the region's national economies despite rejecting plans to be included in the pact at a high-stakes summit in Brussels last week.

IMF CHIEF WARNS OVER 1930S-STYLE DEPRESSION THREAT

The managing director of the International Monetary Fund, Christine Lagarde, has warned that the global economy faces the prospect of "economic retraction, rising protectionism, isolation and ... what happened in the 30s ", as European tension again flared over suggestions in Paris that the UK's credit rating should be downgraded before France's.

LEADING UK BARRISTER TO TAKE OVER AT SFO

David Green, a leading barrister and former head of the Revenue and Customs prosecution office, is to take charge of the Serious Fraud Office next year as it extends its powers into new areas and grapples with stiff budget cuts.

DEUTSCHE BANK TO SELL ASSET MANAGEMENT UNIT

Deutsche Bank has launched the sale of its global asset management business with a price tag of about 2 billion euros.

MILIBAND WAITING FOR POLITICAL VINDICATION

Ed Miliband is playing a long game. Some would say that is just as well, since the Labour leader ends 2011 with his party trailing the Conservatives in several opinion polls, and his economic credibility and leadership ratings well below those of David Cameron.

BARCLAYS CAPITAL TO SELL GERMAN PROPERTIES

Barclays Capital is preparing for the sale of more than 1 billion euros worth of German apartments, one of Europe's largest residential property deals since the start of the financial crisis.

DOUBTS OVER ECB MOVE TO BOOST BOND SALES

Euro zone governments are facing disappointment for their hopes that banks in the region would use new longer-term finance offered by the European Central Bank to buy up beleaguered sovereign bonds.

PEACOCKS CONSIDER SPLITTING BONMARCHE

Peacocks, the value fashion group, is considering splitting off its Bonmarche chain, which sells fashion for older women, in an effort to restructure its capital base.

OLYMPUS CONSIDERS USE OF STRATEGIC INVESTOR

Olympus is considering raising funds from a strategic investor in what would be a controversial manoeuvre to repair damage caused by its accounting scandal.