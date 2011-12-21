The Financial Times

STRONG TAKE-UP OF ECB LOANS EXPECTED

The European Central Bank is expected to report strong demand for an offer of unlimited three-year loans after banks were urged to take the funds to ease severe strains across the eurozone's financial system.

MOODY'S TAKES SHOT AT UK'S TRIPLE A RATING

Britain's deteriorating public finances and growth outlook have substantially reduced its ability to maintain its triple A credit rating, Moody's warned on Tuesday evening.

PRU HEAD TO DEPART AFTER ABORTED AIA BID

The chairman of Prudential is to bow out of the life assurer after intense shareholder pressure following the UK company's aborted $35 billion takeover bid for AIA, the Asian insurance group.

CONSUMER SECTOR INSOLVENCIES SET TO SOAR

Cash-strapped Britons' reluctance to spend is set to push a record number of shops, food manufacturers and gyms over the edge next year - triggering a downward spiral of more job losses that will crimp spending further.

KNIGHT VINKE EYES CARREFOUR BOARD SEAT

U.S. activist fund Knight Vinke is talking to Carrefour about the possibility of taking a seat on the board of the world's second-biggest supermarket chain by sales, ratcheting up investor pressure on the troubled retailer.

US OIL BOOM TOWN PROMPTS CRUDE GLUT FEARS

The boom in North American oil production has triggered a race to expand the U.S.'s main oil storage centre, raising concerns among some industry executives of potential glut in capacity.

YANZHOU COAL IN TALKS TO BUY AUSTRALIAN MINER

Yanzhou Coal is in talks to take over Gloucester Coal, which would create one of the largest coal groups in Australia and provide the Chinese group with a backdoor listing of its local subsidiary.

SANTA SPAWNS AN INTERNET COTTAGE INDUSTRY

Every year a seasonal tradition is played out on the internet, when sites which offer games, letters and personalised video messages from Father Christmas see a huge influx of traffic, enough to sustain a small cottage industry.