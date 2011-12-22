Financial Times
DEMAND FOR ECB LOANS RISES TO 489 BILLION EUROS
The European Central Bank has stepped up its response to the
eurozone crisis by providing 489 billion euros ($638.02
billion)in unprecedented three-year loans to more than 500 banks
across the region.
FOREIGN CARRIERS MUST PAY EU CARBON FEES
Airlines based outside the European Union must abide by
contentious EU legislation requiring them to pay for their
carbon pollution, Europe's highest court has ruled.
COLLAPSE IN M&A AMID DEBT TURBULENCE
Mergers and acquisitions activity collapsed in the fourth
quarter as the sovereign debt crisis and market volatility put
the brakes on dealmaking and equity sales, pushing European
investment banking fees to their lowest level in more than a
decade.
SOLAR WIN IN COURT 'ONLY DELAYS INEVITABLE'
The solar industry may have scored a High Court victory
against government moves to halve subsidies for household solar
panels, but its jubilation was tempered by signs that it is
unlikely to win the larger battle against efforts to rein in the
cost of supporting green power.
DUFFIELD CLAIMS ONLINE RIGHT-TO-REPLY
John Duffield, founder of New Star Asset Management, has
claimed a right to reply to allegations made in a Central London
employment tribunal last month by Patrick Evershed, a former New
Star fund manager.
US BOND MANAGER FEARS DEBT 'CRESCENDO'
Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive of DoubleLine Capital and
this year's best-performing U.S. bond manager, is not the man to
turn to for optimism.
BARRATTS TO CUT 170 JOBS AS STORES CLOSE
Barratts Priceless, the struggling footwear retailer, will
close 18 stores before Christmas with the loss of 170 jobs as
its administrator battles to find a buyer for the chain.
IRELAND TELLS FACEBOOK TO BOOST PRIVACY
The Irish data protection commissioner has told Facebook it
must go further in warning users how the social network and
third-party apps handle personal information, after a
wide-ranging audit of its privacy practices.