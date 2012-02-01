Financial Times

EU TO RULE ON DEUTSCHE BOERSE AND NYSE MERGER

The NYSE Euronext and Deutsche Borse tie-up on Wednesday faces its day of reckoning in Brussels, as EU commissioners are expected to sign-off a recommendation to block a merger that allegedly stifles competition.

MCGRAW-HILL EXPLORES SALE OF EDUCATION BUSINESS

McGraw-Hill is exploring the possibility of selling its $2.5 billion-plus education business, after its previously announced plan to split the division from its Standard & Poor's financial arm prompted interest from private equity groups, three people familiar with the situation said.

UK TREASURY HIT BY EXODUS OF TOP STAFF

The British treasury is grappling with an exodus of personnel as officials fume at low pay levels and high staff turnover, creating real operational difficulties with the budget just seven seeks away.

FORMER RBS BOSS STRIPPED OF KNIGHTHOOD

Sir Fred Goodwin, the former boss of Royal Bank of Scotland , was stripped of his knighthood on Tuesday, in the latest political concession to public anger in Britain over the perceived arrogance of some senior bankers.

UK AIRPORT OPERATOR BAA TO END STANSTED RUNWAY HOPES

British airport operator BAA has signalled it has abandoned its hopes of building a second runway at Stansted airport after its chief executive committed the company to selling 280 homes it owns in the area.

OPEC HEAD WARNS OF OIL PRICE VOLATILITY

Abdalla el-Badri, OPEC secretary-general, on Tuesday warned of volatile crude prices as the oil market adjusted to Europe's embargo on Iranian oil imports.

BRUISING YEAR FOR COMMODITIES HEDGE FUNDS

The commodities hedge fund industry has suffered its worst year in more than a decade as the sector's top managers recorded heavy losses amid volatile markets.