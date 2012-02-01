Financial Times
EU TO RULE ON DEUTSCHE BOERSE AND NYSE MERGER
The NYSE Euronext and Deutsche Borse
tie-up on Wednesday faces its day of reckoning in Brussels, as
EU commissioners are expected to sign-off a recommendation to
block a merger that allegedly stifles competition.
MCGRAW-HILL EXPLORES SALE OF EDUCATION BUSINESS
McGraw-Hill is exploring the possibility of selling
its $2.5 billion-plus education business, after its previously
announced plan to split the division from its Standard & Poor's
financial arm prompted interest from private equity groups,
three people familiar with the situation said.
UK TREASURY HIT BY EXODUS OF TOP STAFF
The British treasury is grappling with an exodus of
personnel as officials fume at low pay levels and high staff
turnover, creating real operational difficulties with the budget
just seven seeks away.
FORMER RBS BOSS STRIPPED OF KNIGHTHOOD
Sir Fred Goodwin, the former boss of Royal Bank of Scotland
, was stripped of his knighthood on Tuesday, in the
latest political concession to public anger in Britain over the
perceived arrogance of some senior bankers.
UK AIRPORT OPERATOR BAA TO END STANSTED RUNWAY HOPES
British airport operator BAA has signalled it has abandoned
its hopes of building a second runway at Stansted airport after
its chief executive committed the company to selling 280 homes
it owns in the area.
OPEC HEAD WARNS OF OIL PRICE VOLATILITY
Abdalla el-Badri, OPEC secretary-general, on Tuesday warned
of volatile crude prices as the oil market adjusted to Europe's
embargo on Iranian oil imports.
BRUISING YEAR FOR COMMODITIES HEDGE FUNDS
The commodities hedge fund industry has suffered its worst
year in more than a decade as the sector's top managers recorded
heavy losses amid volatile markets.