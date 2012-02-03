Financial Times

GLENCORE AND XSTRATA CLOSE TO MERGER DEAL

Glencore and Xstrata have launched merger talks to create a $88 billion commodities trading and mining giant with the financial muscle to sweep up some of its biggest rivals.

BT SET TO LAUNCH 'ULTRA-FAST' INTERNET

"Ultra-fast" broadband using direct fibre-optic connections will become available to most British homes and businesses next year, after a significant technological breakthrough by BT , the UK telecoms group.

SNB STANDS FIRM ON SWISS FRANC CAP

The independence of the Swiss National Bank risks being compromised due to political pressure following the departure of Philipp Hildebrand as chairman, the central bank's acting chairman has warned.

DEUTSCHE BANK CONCERNED BY ECB LOANS

Deutsche Bank has risked a clash with the European Central Bank by indicating it sees a stigma attached to the long-term help offered to banks to try to ease the euro zone's funding crisis.

SPANISH BANKS TOLD TO FIND BILLIONS

Spanish banks must find 50 billion euros ($65.86 billion)from profits and capital this year to finance a clean-up of their balance sheets or agree to merge with another bank by May to gain an extra year's grace, according to Spain's economy minister Luis de Guindos.

RECESSION PREDICTED TO RETURN TO UK

The British economy will suffer a modest contraction this year, according to an influential academic institute that is the first to forecast a return to outright recession for the UK.

CHINA'S STATE GRID TO TAKE 25 PERCENT IN REN

State Grid Corporation of China is to acquire 25 percent of Portugal's national power grid in the second large-scale Portuguese acquisition by a Chinese energy group in six weeks.

CHINA CONSIDERING DEEPER INVOLVEMENT IN EFSF

China is considering how to get "more deeply involved" in resolving Europe's debt crisis by co-operating more closely with European rescue funds, Chinese premier Wen Jiabao said on Thursday.