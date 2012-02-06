Financial Times

RBS LOOKS TO DEFEND SME LENDING RECORD

Royal Bank of Scotland is preparing to mount a vigorous defence of its lending record to small and medium-sized businesses in an effort to stave off criticism over its failure to meet certain government-set targets last year.

CREDIT AGRICOLE LAUNCHES NEW FINANCIAL MODEL

Credit Agricole is launching a new financing model in its corporate and investment bank which will allow France's third-largest lender by market value to continue project and trade finance, despite upcoming unfavourable capital rules, according to the unit's chief executive.

EUROPE'S BANKS FACE CAPITAL CHALLENGE

The European Banking Authority is to challenge a significant proportion of the capital restructuring plans put forward by the continent's leading banks to meet tough new capital requirements, say three people familiar with the process.

VODAFONE SET TO ABANDON GREEK MERGER

Vodafone is set to abandon attempts to merge its Greek business with rival Wind Hellas in the face of concerns among regulators about the precedent being set by allowing a duopoly in a European mobile market.

GLENCORE PAYS A PRICE FOR XSTRATA DEAL

Glencore is set to pay a larger premium than expected to seal its long-coveted merger with Xstrata, a move designed to defuse concerns among Xstrata investors about a cosy deal between the chief executives of the two companies.

SCOTLAND NOT GUARANTEED TRIPLE RATING STATUS

An independent Scotland would not be able to count on receiving triple A status, credit rating agencies have told the Financial Times, potentially leading to higher borrowing costs for it if a referendum on independence was successful.

WARNING ON LONDON OLYMPIC TRANSPORT PROBLEMS

One of the country's leading transport bosses and former head of the Olympic Delivery Authority has issued a stark warning about expected transport failures during the Olympic Games.

FACEBOOK TO TAP MOBILE ADS FOR REVENUE

Facebook is set to begin showing advertisements to users on mobile devices within weeks in an effort to tap a new source of revenues before it goes public.

SABADELL POISED FOR RIGHTS ISSUE

Banco Sabadell, the Spanish lender, has begun sounding out investors about a rights issue worth up to 1.2 billion euro as part of a cascade of recapitalisations and mergers predicted across the Spanish banking sector following strict new government regulations.

LION CAPITAL IN TALKS ABOUT FINDUS BREAK-UP

Private equity investor Lion Capital is in advanced talks to break up Findus in a move to avoid breaching the terms of the UK frozen food maker's 700 million pound ($1.11 billion) debt load.

MADRID PREPARES FOR PRIVATISATION SPREE

Madrid's local government is quietly preparing a multibillion euro privatisation programme that could see chunks of the Spanish capital's metro and water system sold to ease its spiralling debts.