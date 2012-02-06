Financial Times
RBS LOOKS TO DEFEND SME LENDING RECORD
Royal Bank of Scotland is preparing to mount a
vigorous defence of its lending record to small and medium-sized
businesses in an effort to stave off criticism over its failure
to meet certain government-set targets last year.
CREDIT AGRICOLE LAUNCHES NEW FINANCIAL MODEL
Credit Agricole is launching a new financing model
in its corporate and investment bank which will allow France's
third-largest lender by market value to continue project and
trade finance, despite upcoming unfavourable capital rules,
according to the unit's chief executive.
EUROPE'S BANKS FACE CAPITAL CHALLENGE
The European Banking Authority is to challenge a significant
proportion of the capital restructuring plans put forward by the
continent's leading banks to meet tough new capital
requirements, say three people familiar with the process.
VODAFONE SET TO ABANDON GREEK MERGER
Vodafone is set to abandon attempts to merge its
Greek business with rival Wind Hellas in the face of
concerns among regulators about the precedent being set by
allowing a duopoly in a European mobile market.
GLENCORE PAYS A PRICE FOR XSTRATA DEAL
Glencore is set to pay a larger premium than
expected to seal its long-coveted merger with Xstrata, a
move designed to defuse concerns among Xstrata investors about a
cosy deal between the chief executives of the two companies.
SCOTLAND NOT GUARANTEED TRIPLE RATING STATUS
An independent Scotland would not be able to count on
receiving triple A status, credit rating agencies have told the
Financial Times, potentially leading to higher borrowing costs
for it if a referendum on independence was successful.
WARNING ON LONDON OLYMPIC TRANSPORT PROBLEMS
One of the country's leading transport bosses and former
head of the Olympic Delivery Authority has issued a stark
warning about expected transport failures during the Olympic
Games.
FACEBOOK TO TAP MOBILE ADS FOR REVENUE
Facebook is set to begin showing advertisements to users on
mobile devices within weeks in an effort to tap a new source of
revenues before it goes public.
SABADELL POISED FOR RIGHTS ISSUE
Banco Sabadell, the Spanish lender, has begun
sounding out investors about a rights issue worth up to 1.2
billion euro as part of a cascade of recapitalisations and
mergers predicted across the Spanish banking sector following
strict new government regulations.
LION CAPITAL IN TALKS ABOUT FINDUS BREAK-UP
Private equity investor Lion Capital is in advanced talks to
break up Findus in a move to avoid breaching the terms of the UK
frozen food maker's 700 million pound ($1.11 billion) debt load.
MADRID PREPARES FOR PRIVATISATION SPREE
Madrid's local government is quietly preparing a
multibillion euro privatisation programme that could see chunks
of the Spanish capital's metro and water system sold to ease its
spiralling debts.