The Financial Times
JAPAN LINES UP NATIONAL CHIP CHAMPION
Three Japanese semiconductor manufacturers including
Panasonic and Fujitsu are in talks to merge
their operations to create a national champion chipmaker that
would be backed by the government, according to people familiar
with the matter.
U.S. BOWS TO PRESSURE ON TAX RULES
The U.S. has eased onerous reporting requirements on
overseas financial institutions, which it had sought to impose
as part of a global crackdown on tax evasion.
UK AND ASIAN PROBE INTO RIGGING OF LENDING RATES
Almost a dozen traders and brokers in London and Asia have
been fired, suspended or put on leave by their employers as a
multinational probe into alleged manipulation of crucial global
lending rates accelerates.
FACEBOOK ROLLS OUT TIMELINE-LINKED ADS
Facebook has found a way to monetise its new Timeline
feature less than five months after launching it, repackaging
what people "listen" to, "watch," and "read" into ads and
delivering them to their friends.
GROUPON RECORD LOSS IN DEBUT RESULTS
Groupon has disappointed investors with its first
quarterly financial results since it went public, reporting a
loss that was well below the profits analysts had expected.
NEWS CORP PAYOUTS REACH MORE THAN $200 MILLION
The UK newspaper scandal that forced News Corp to
shut the News of the World has cost Rupert Murdoch's media group
at least $195 million so far, it said as it warned that it could
not predict its future outlay on lawyers' fees and civil
settlements with phone hacking victims.
INVESTORS REGAIN APPETITE FOR CORPORATE DEBT
European investors are buying new corporate debt in Spain
and Italy for the first time in months, highlighting how recent
measures by the European Central Bank to prop up the banking
system have helped to thaw out the euro zone's beleaguered
peripheral bond markets.
BA TO TEAM UP WITH JAPAN AIRLINES
International Airlines Group and Japan Airlines
on Wednesday announced plans for a joint venture that
would seek to maximise the profitability of routes between
Europe and Japan.