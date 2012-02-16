Financial Times

US FED DIVIDED ON ASSET PURCHASES

Several members of the Federal Reserve's interest rate-setting committee said more asset purchases might be necessary "before long", given the risks to the U.S. economy.

UBS SUSPENDS TRADERS IN LIBOR PROBE

UBS has suspended some of its most senior traders in connection with an international probe into the possible manipulation of interbank borrowing rates, in the latest controversy to hit the Swiss bank since the financial crisis.

GREECE EXCHANGES RHETORIC WITH EU LENDERS

The battle of wills between Athens and its euro zone lenders intensified on Wednesday, with Greece's finance minister accusing "forces in Europe" of pushing his country out of the euro while his German counterpart suggested postponing Greek elections and installing a new government without political parties.

NEWS CORP SUSPECTS 'SERIOUS CRIMINALITY'

Investigators looking into alleged corrupt practices at News Corp's UK newspapers suspect that cash payments worth more than 100,000 pounds ($157,000) were made to police officers and other public officials, one person familiar with the investigation said.

UK FOREIGN OFFICE PLANS PROPERTY SALE

The British Foreign Office has drawn up plans to sell hundreds of embassies and homes worth nearly a quarter of a billion pounds as it increases its presence in fast-growing countries such as China and Brazil.

ECB MOVES TO HELP FUND GREECE BAILOUT

The European Central Bank is preparing to pass profits on its Greek bond holdings to euro zone governments for use in funding Greece's second bailout, senior policymakers have indicated.

MORGAN STANLEY AND CITI FACE LOSSES

Morgan Stanley and Citigroup face potentially painful losses on two recent European share sales that went awry, highlighting the dangers of the currently aggressive bidding by banks for so-called 'block trade' work.

TESCO LOOKS TO PRIORITISE FOOD IN SALES PUSH

Tesco has told investors that it plans to bolster fresh produce and step up the pace of change in its food business in an effort to revive UK sales after January's shock profit warning.

ORANGE LOOKS TO OFFER FACEBOOK TO AFRICA

Orange, the French mobile operator, is to provide access to Facebook for all its 70 million mobile phone users in Africa using technology that will allow the normally web-based social media service to be accessible from even the most basic handsets, opening up a huge market for Facebook.