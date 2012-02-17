Financial Times

GREECE FACES TOUGH BAILOUT TERMS

A 130 billion euro ($170 billion) bailout of Greece will contain unprecedented controls on Athens' ability to spend aid, officials said, as European leaders scrambled on Thursday to paper over their divisions on the rescue package.

EX-MERRILL BROKER FINED IN MARKET ABUSE CASE

The UK's Financial Services Authority has handed down a 350,000 pound fine to one of London's top corporate brokers after a multi-year probe into improper trading in the shares of pub company Punch Taverns by Greenlight Capital, the $9 billion U.S. hedge fund.

CHINA WANTS SWAY IN WORLD BANK PICK

China has said that the next World Bank president should be chosen on merit, seeking to challenge a tradition that the bank's chief be a U.S. citizen, though it did not suggest a candidate.

L&G EMPLOYEE ARRESTED IN TRADING PROBE

A 44-year-old man employed at Legal & General Investment Management, one of the UK's largest investment firms, was arrested by the Financial Services Authority on Thursday in connection with a two-year probe into insider trading.

RBS DIRECTOR DEFENDS HESTER BONUS

The director at the centre of a recent bonus row at Royal Bank of Scotland says pay decisions should not be swayed by the public mood, even though the bank is 83 percent owned by taxpayers.

HEDGE FUND PIONEER BACK FOR ASIA VENTURE

William Bollinger, one of the pioneers of London's hedge fund industry, has come out of retirement to launch a new venture - in Singapore.

US TAXPAYERS TO SUBSIDISE HOUSING SETTLEMENT

U.S. taxpayers are expected to subsidise the $40 billion settlement owed by five leading banks over allegations that they systematically abused borrowers in pursuit of improper home seizures, the Financial Times has learnt.