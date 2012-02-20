Financial Times
US HEDGE FUNDS TO TAKE CONTROL OF TRAVELODGE
The ownership of Travelodge, the debt-laden UK budget hotel
group, is moving out of the hands of its Dubai backers and into
the grasp of two U.S. hedge funds that have been long-term
buyers of its debt.
PFIZER PLANS TO RAISE $3 BILLION THROUGH IPO
Pfizer is weighing plans to raise about $3 billion
this year through a part-flotation of its animal health
division, as the drugs giant examines the best way to spin off a
business valued at as much as $18 billion.
EURO ZONE SEEKS ECB TO HELP WITH GREEK BAILOUT
Euro zone governments are looking to the European Central
Bank and national central banks to help pare back the cost of a
second rescue package for Greece which would otherwise amount to
170 billion euros ($224 billion).
OVERCROWDING PUTS PRESSURE ON FEES, SAY BANKERS
Investment banking in Asia is overcrowded, with too many
institutions putting too much pressure on fees, according to
senior bankers, giving the industry a longer-term problem than
the fall in market activity at the end of 2011.
RESOURCE GROUPS AIM TO COUNTERACT ANTI-CORRUPION RULES
Royal Dutch Shell and other natural resources
companies have stepped up efforts to counteract planned
anti-corruption rules that would force them to disclose payments
to governments in countries where they operate.
FUJITSU TO LAUNCH MOBILE DEVICES IN EU MARKET
Fujitsu will launch a wide range of smartphones and
tablets for the first time in Europe, as the Japanese
electronics company seeks to stake a claim in the fast-growing
and high-margin mobile device market.
REPORT FINDS NHS HOSPITALS OFFER VALUE FOR MONEY
Contentious moves to stimulate competition in the health
service have been bolstered by a groundbreaking study of 2
million patients that shows forcing NHS hospitals to compete
with one another saves money and improves efficiency.
UK BANKS QUESTION 'CREDIT EASING' POLICY
Several of the UK's biggest banks have raised doubts as to
whether a flagship government scheme aimed at boosting demand
for credit will result in cheaper loans for small and
medium-sized enterprises.
INVESTORS SEEK TO HEDGE AGAINST EURO SPLIT
Leading investment banks are considering creating currency
products that would protect companies and investors in the event
of a partial break-up of the euro.
TRUCE CALLED IN BATTLE FOR BUMI
Financier Nat Rothschild and Samin Tan, the Indonesian
mining entrepreneur, called a truce in their power struggle for
control of UK-listed coal miner Bumi, agreeing at
talks in London that Rothschild would step down as co-chairman
but remain on the Bumi board.