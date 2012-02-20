Financial Times

US HEDGE FUNDS TO TAKE CONTROL OF TRAVELODGE

The ownership of Travelodge, the debt-laden UK budget hotel group, is moving out of the hands of its Dubai backers and into the grasp of two U.S. hedge funds that have been long-term buyers of its debt.

PFIZER PLANS TO RAISE $3 BILLION THROUGH IPO

Pfizer is weighing plans to raise about $3 billion this year through a part-flotation of its animal health division, as the drugs giant examines the best way to spin off a business valued at as much as $18 billion.

EURO ZONE SEEKS ECB TO HELP WITH GREEK BAILOUT

Euro zone governments are looking to the European Central Bank and national central banks to help pare back the cost of a second rescue package for Greece which would otherwise amount to 170 billion euros ($224 billion).

OVERCROWDING PUTS PRESSURE ON FEES, SAY BANKERS

Investment banking in Asia is overcrowded, with too many institutions putting too much pressure on fees, according to senior bankers, giving the industry a longer-term problem than the fall in market activity at the end of 2011.

RESOURCE GROUPS AIM TO COUNTERACT ANTI-CORRUPION RULES

Royal Dutch Shell and other natural resources companies have stepped up efforts to counteract planned anti-corruption rules that would force them to disclose payments to governments in countries where they operate.

FUJITSU TO LAUNCH MOBILE DEVICES IN EU MARKET

Fujitsu will launch a wide range of smartphones and tablets for the first time in Europe, as the Japanese electronics company seeks to stake a claim in the fast-growing and high-margin mobile device market.

REPORT FINDS NHS HOSPITALS OFFER VALUE FOR MONEY

Contentious moves to stimulate competition in the health service have been bolstered by a groundbreaking study of 2 million patients that shows forcing NHS hospitals to compete with one another saves money and improves efficiency.

UK BANKS QUESTION 'CREDIT EASING' POLICY

Several of the UK's biggest banks have raised doubts as to whether a flagship government scheme aimed at boosting demand for credit will result in cheaper loans for small and medium-sized enterprises.

INVESTORS SEEK TO HEDGE AGAINST EURO SPLIT

Leading investment banks are considering creating currency products that would protect companies and investors in the event of a partial break-up of the euro.

TRUCE CALLED IN BATTLE FOR BUMI

Financier Nat Rothschild and Samin Tan, the Indonesian mining entrepreneur, called a truce in their power struggle for control of UK-listed coal miner Bumi, agreeing at talks in London that Rothschild would step down as co-chairman but remain on the Bumi board.