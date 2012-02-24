Financial Times

ATHENS TOLD TO CHANGE SPENDING AND TAXES

European creditor countries are demanding 38 changes in Greek tax, spending and wage policies by the end of this month. Reforms range from centralising health insurance and completing an accurate land registry to buying a new computer system for tax collectors.

MADRID PRESSES EU TO EASE DEFICIT TARGETS

Spain is pressing the European Commission to ease the country's strict budget deficit target for this year, arguing that pessimism about the Spanish economy shows the potential risks of too much austerity. "There are conversations under way," said one Madrid official.

LSE DRAWS FIRE OVER BORSA SYNERGIES

The London Stock Exchange's takeover of the Milan bourse "has not fulfilled expectations either in Italy or London" in terms of stimulating cross-border capital flows or increased investment in Italian companies, the Italian securities regulator has said.

GENEL FACES DELAY TO PREMIUM LISTING PLAN

Genel Energy, the Kurdistan-focused explorer backed by financier Nat Rothschild and Tony Hayward, is unlikely to gain a premium London Stock Exchange listing in the first half of this year, its chief executive said. Mr Hayward said the company was engaged "in a very constructive dialogue with the UK Listing Authority".

SMARTPHONE GROWTH SPARKS INVESTMENT CALL

There will be more mobile connections than people in the world for the first time this year but the rapid proliferation of smartphones and tablets is causing unprecedented strain on global telecoms networks, according to Franco Bernabe, chief executive of Telecom Italia.

CRITICS STEP UP CALLS FOR SUSPENSION OF A4E

Emma Harrison, chairman of A4e, faced renewed calls for the company's suspension from the government's welfare-to-work programme, after she resigned as David Cameron's "family champion" following allegations of fraud against A4e.

BLUEPRINT FOR CHINA TO OPEN UP MARKETS

China should accelerate the loosening of capital controls, its central bank said, in a report outlining the path to a freely tradeable currency and more open capital markets.

PRE-ELECTION SHARE SALE ODDS 'VIRTUALLY NIL'

UK chancellor George Osborne on Thursday praised Royal Bank of Scotland bosses for "clearing up the mess" at the state-controlled bank. But the prospect of the British government turning a profit on its banking stakes is still distant and almost certainly stretches beyond the next election.