Financial Times
UK'S PRUDENTIAL MAY MOVE TO HONG KONG
Prudential, one of Britain's oldest insurers, is
considering plans to uproot its headquarters from London to Hong
Kong amid concerns about the impact of new European capital
adequacy regulations.
LLOYDS AND RBS MAY TAP ECB'S LTRO FUNDS
Britain's two part-nationalised banks, Lloyds and
RBS, plan to tap the European Central Bank's special
three-year funding scheme for a combined amount of about 15
billion euros ($20.19 billion), on a par with some of the euro
zone's largest banks.
WELLS FARGO SET FOR FURTHER EXPANSION
Wells Fargo plans to increase the size of its wealth
management and insurance divisions through acquisitions as well
as buying more assets from shrinking European banks, its chief
executive says.
G20 TURNS UP PRESSURE ON GERMANY
Finance ministers from the world's largest economies
ratcheted up the pressure on Germany to increase the size of the
euro zone's 500 billion euros ($673.15 billion) rescue fund,
saying the move would be "essential" to a decision by
non-European countries to raise more resources for the
International Monetary Fund.
PAYMENT-IN-KIND NOTES MAKE COMEBACK
A speculative, often toxic type of debt that became popular
at the peak of the economic boom and recently contributed to the
failure of UK retailer Peacocks could be staging a
return.
FORD BEEFS UP PENSION FUNDS AND DRIVES TO BONDS
Ford has more than doubled its annual contribution to
its pension funds, to $3.8 billion, as the carmaker aggressively
shifts its investments towards bonds in an attempt to limit its
exposure to volatile stock markets.
BLOOMBERG TO REVEAL DATA SERVICE REDESIGN
Bloomberg will announce a $100 million-plus redesign of its
eponymous market data service on Monday, heightening its rivalry
with Thomson Reuters by seeking to make its complex
30-year-old system simpler, more intuitive and easier to
navigate.
BAHRAIN'S ARCAPITA FACES DEBT CHALLENGE
Bahrain-based private equity investor Arcapita
Bank is facing a potentially painful debt workout as
it mandates advisers ahead of the March deadline for the
Manama-based group to repay $1.1 billion of loans.
AXA PLANS PROPERTY LENDING DRIVE
AXA is gearing up to lend 2 billion euros to
European property companies during 2012 as one of Europe's
largest insurers bids to cash in on the regulatory pressure
curtailing bank financing across the continent.