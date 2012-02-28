Financial Times
DATA SHOW ECB LOAN SPUR FOR BOND RALLY
Italian and Spanish banks accelerated their sovereign debt
purchases by a record monthly amount in January, underlining how
the use of cheap funding from the European Central Bank has
contributed to a bond rally among peripheral euro zone
countries.
BARCLAYS FACES BLOCK ON TAX SCHEMES
Barclays has been blocked from implementing two
"highly abusive" tax schemes that could have cost the British
treasury 500 million pounds ($792.05 million), despite the
bank's commitment to a new code of practice in which it pledged
not to engage in tax avoidance.
S&P PUTS GREECE IN SELECTIVE DEFAULT
Greece shrugged off a downgrade to "selective default" on
Monday by ratings agency Standard & Poor's, saying the move was
expected following its launch of private sector involvement in a
206 billion euros ($275.94 billion) debt restructuring.
MORENO EXIT ADDS TO LLOYDS WOES
Glen Moreno has resigned as deputy chairman of Lloyds
Banking Group, adding further to the disruption at the
part-nationalised lender.
HSBC FALLS SHORT OF SME LENDING GOAL
HSBC fell short of a goal to provide 12.9 billion
pound of loans to small and medium-sized enterprises in the UK
last year, blaming muted demand from these borrowers.
CROSSRAIL TENDER FAVOURS UK
British ministers will on Tuesday launch the tender for a 1
billion pound contract to supply trains for the Crossrail
project with the government aiming to "level the playing field"
for UK-based manufacturers.
KKR CHIEFS TAKE HOME $94 MILLION EACH
Henry Kravis and George Roberts each took home a pay-out of
around $94 million last year from KKR, the private
equity group they helped to found, the latest sign of the riches
available to industry executives at a sensitive time in the U.S.
presidential election.