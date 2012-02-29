Financial Times
BTG TAKES STEPS TOWARDS LISTING
BTG Pactual has mandated Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan
to help manage its initial public offering as it tries
to build one of the biggest independent emerging market
investment banks.
GOOGLE IN EU SHOWDOWN OVER PIRACY RULES
Google has found itself on a collision course with
European regulators after a provisional finding that its new
privacy policy breaches European law.
APPLE JOINS THE $500 BILLION CLUB
Apple has joined an elite group of companies to
reach a $500 billion equity valuation amid expectations it is to
launch the new version of the iPad next week.
TAXPAYERS FACE 15-YEAR NORTHERN ROCK WAIT
UK taxpayers will have to wait up to 15 years to recoup the
money spent on rescuing Northern Rock, according to the first
official analysis of potential returns from one of the
highest-profile bailouts of the financial crisis.
DALIO TAKES HEDGE CROWN FROM SOROS
Ray Dalio has overtaken George Soros as the world's most
successful hedge fund manager after his Bridgewater Pure Alpha
fund made $13.8 billion for investors last year.
IRELAND CALLS VOTE ON EU FISCAL PACT
Dublin will hold a referendum on the euro zone fiscal pact,
plunging Europe into months of uncertainty and potentially
placing a question mark over Ireland's membership of the euro.
BLACKSTONE AND KKR WEIGH BILLABONG BIDS
Blackstone and KKR are considering joining
the bidding race for Billabong, the Australian surf
wear company that has rejected a revised A$840 million ($900
million) offer by TPG, according to people familiar
with the matter.
MOBILE OPERATORS SUBMIT PAY PLAN TO BRUSSELS
The UK's largest mobile operators are preparing to submit
plans for a mobile payment system for European regulatory
consideration next week, although they will face continued
opposition from rival company Three.