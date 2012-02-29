Financial Times

BTG TAKES STEPS TOWARDS LISTING

BTG Pactual has mandated Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan to help manage its initial public offering as it tries to build one of the biggest independent emerging market investment banks.

GOOGLE IN EU SHOWDOWN OVER PIRACY RULES

Google has found itself on a collision course with European regulators after a provisional finding that its new privacy policy breaches European law.

APPLE JOINS THE $500 BILLION CLUB

Apple has joined an elite group of companies to reach a $500 billion equity valuation amid expectations it is to launch the new version of the iPad next week.

TAXPAYERS FACE 15-YEAR NORTHERN ROCK WAIT

UK taxpayers will have to wait up to 15 years to recoup the money spent on rescuing Northern Rock, according to the first official analysis of potential returns from one of the highest-profile bailouts of the financial crisis.

DALIO TAKES HEDGE CROWN FROM SOROS

Ray Dalio has overtaken George Soros as the world's most successful hedge fund manager after his Bridgewater Pure Alpha fund made $13.8 billion for investors last year.

IRELAND CALLS VOTE ON EU FISCAL PACT

Dublin will hold a referendum on the euro zone fiscal pact, plunging Europe into months of uncertainty and potentially placing a question mark over Ireland's membership of the euro.

BLACKSTONE AND KKR WEIGH BILLABONG BIDS

Blackstone and KKR are considering joining the bidding race for Billabong, the Australian surf wear company that has rejected a revised A$840 million ($900 million) offer by TPG, according to people familiar with the matter.

MOBILE OPERATORS SUBMIT PAY PLAN TO BRUSSELS

The UK's largest mobile operators are preparing to submit plans for a mobile payment system for European regulatory consideration next week, although they will face continued opposition from rival company Three.