CAYMAN DIRECTORS COLLECT FUND JOBS

A small group of Cayman Islands "jumbo directors" are sitting on the boards of hundreds of hedge funds as demand for independent directors booms in the Caribbean tax haven.

EUROPEAN COMMISSION PROPOSES "EUROBONDS"

A joint "eurobond" that would replace national issuance by individual euro zone members could offer the best solution for policymakers seeking a more stable sovereign debt market, according to a European Commission study.

ECONOMISTS URGE RETHINK ON IMMIGRATION

A group of economists is urging Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne to defend his pro-growth agenda by modifying immigration curbs that would be "deeply damaging" to the nation's competitiveness and growth.

STRUGGLING UK RETAILERS SQUEEZE SUPPLIERS

Britain's biggest retailers are ratcheting up the pressure on their suppliers as conditions on the UK high street deteriorate.

PHOENIX TURNS TO CVC IN WAKE OF RESOLUTION

British life insurer Phoenix Group Holdings, is in talks with CVC Capital Partners over a possible takeover bid by the private equity group, after it stopped similar discussions with its rival Resolution.

STANDARD CHARTERED REDUCES EURO ZONE EXPOSURE

Standard Chartered has cut its exposure to euro zone banks and boosted business with Chinese financial institutions because of the European debt crisis, according to the bank's Asia chief executive.

UBS CONSIDERS BONUS POOL CUT

UBS executives are considering cutting the group's bonus pool in an effort to recoup some of the $2.3 billion it lost in the alleged trading scandal centred on Kweku Adoboli.

KAZAKH OIL GROUP TO SEEK LONDON LISTING

Zhaikmunai, the Kazakhstan-based oil and gas producer, signals its intention to seek a full London listing that would qualify it for entry into the FTSE 250 index.

DELPHI SAYS ACQUISITIONS "ON OUR RADAR"

Delphi Automotive, the U.S. car parts maker that went public last week after a long post-bankruptcy restructuring, is seeking acquisitions to boost its Asia-Pacific presence and expand its core businesses.

CHINA FEARS LASTING WORLDWIDE RECESSION

China's vice-premier responsible for overseeing the financial sector predicts the global economy will slump into long-term recession and warns Beijing will need to deepen financial reforms to cope.

