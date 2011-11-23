Financial Times
BANKS ACCUSED OF "DISHONEST" LOBBYING
Bankers' efforts to water down tougher new regulations by
claiming they will harm economic growth are "intellectually
dishonest and potentially damaging" and could inspire an even
more robust crackdown, a leading UK regulator has warned.
THOMAS COOK SHARES PLUNGE 75 PERCENT AMID FRESH TALKS ON
DEBT BURDEN
Shares in Thomas Cook Group slumped 75 percent on
Tuesday after Europe's second-largest tour operator admitted it
was being forced to renegotiate its debt burden for the second
time in just over a month.
UK PUBLIC BORROWING FALLS BUT DEFICIT PLAN HITS HEADWINDS
Britain remains on track to meet this year's public
borrowing targets, but the bleak economic situation has pushed
the government's longer-term plan to reduce the deficit off
course.
NOMURA SOUNDS OUT BUY-OUTS ON ASSET SALES
Nomura has approached big private equity firms
about the possible sale of domestic businesses, including its
real estate arm, as the Japanese bank moves to shore up its
capital buffers.
FEARS RISE OVER RISKS IN BANKING SECTOR
British bankers' confidence in the stability of the
financial system has fallen sharply over the past six months,
with 59 per cent of respondents to a Bank of England survey
saying that they were less confident now than they were earlier
this year.
PIEDMONT WEIGHS FRESH OFFER FOR MITCHELLS
Piedmont, the largest shareholder in Mitchells & Butlers
, has not ruled out making a fresh takeover offer for the
pub company next year because of ongoing "concerns" about its
business performance.
PARAGON HOPES TO REBUILD WITH UNWANTED LOANS
Paragon, the buy-to-let lender that was forced to
stop lending during the financial crisis, is pinning its
recovery on the purchase of unwanted loan portfolios from
over-indebted banks.
FRONTLINE FEARS RUNNING OUT OF CASH
John Fredriksen, the world's highest-profile shipowner, may
have to step in for the second time in three years to rescue one
of his listed companies, after Frontline said it would
run out of cash early next year without a restructuring.
JAPAN'S LEADING EXCHANGES TO MERGE
Tokyo Stock Exchange is to merge with the Osaka Securities
Exchange, creating Japan's largest exchange group and
bolstering the TSE's position as the third largest in the world
by market capitalisation of company listings.
JP MORGAN TO BUY MF GLOBAL'S STAKE IN LME
JPMorgan Chase will buy MF Global's stake in the
London Metal Exchange, making the US bank the largest
shareholder in the historic institution as it prepares for a
potential bidding war.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin)