IMF PREPARES TO ARM ITALY WITH A BAILOUT "BAZOOKA"

Italy's new government is close to requesting a bailout from the International Monetary Fund in a move that could require the European Central Bank to lend money to the Washington-based body.

PRICES IN "RIP-OFF BRITAIN" ARE NOT AS BAD AS YOU THINK

Rip-off Britain is a myth, according to research showing that retail prices are 5 percent lower in the UK than in the euro zone.

CHINESE TYCOON RUNS INTO "INVISIBLE WALL"

A Chinese tycoon, frustrated in his 120 million pound ($185.81 million) lunge to develop a vast tract of farmland in Iceland, has unleashed a blistering attack on the "unjust and parochial" environment faced by China as its companies try to invest abroad.

MARKETS PRICING IN ENDGAME FOR THE EURO, WARNS UBS

Markets are "pricing in the endgame" for the euro as the situation moves faster than politicians can act, UBS has said before a key meeting between eurozone leaders and U.S. President Barack Obama.

BOND FINANCING TO REPLACE PFIS

The Treasury is planning to use an innovative form of bond financing to galvanise a planned 200 billion pounds of infrastructure investment in the five years to 2015.

FAREPAK FEES REACH 8.2 MILLION STG

Five years after Farepak went bust, ruining Christmas for nearly 120,000 savers, the fees dealing with the administration have overtaken any amount customers can hope to receive.

THOMAS COOK CHIEF'S BONUS TARGETED

Incoming Thomas Cook chairman Frank Meysman has been urged by corporate governance activists to claw back multi-million-pound bonuses paid out to departed boss Manny Fontenla-Novoa as the crisis-stricken package holiday group draws up plans for at least 1,000 UK job cuts.

BANKS URGED TO SHOW RESTRAINT AS BUMPER PAYOUTS LOOM

Banks face new pressure to curb bonuses this week as a new survey shows that City workers are once again expecting bumper payouts this year.

EURO ZONE STATES PREPARE BOND AUCTION, BELGIUM AGREES COALITION

A bond auction in Belgium will kick off another week of fear and loathing in the euro zone on Monday as four key countries, including France, Italy and Spain hope to raise 17 billion euros ($22.56 billion) in the coming days.

BIG INVESTORS LOSE CONFIDENCE IN JAMES MURDOCH AS BSKYB CHIEF

James Murdoch, the chairman of BSkyB, is set to receive a bloody nose at the broadcaster's annual meeting tomorrow, with a number of big investors planning to vote against his reelection over his handling of the News of the World phone-hacking scandal.

