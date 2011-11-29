Financial Times
UK FACES BIGGER FINANCIAL BLACK HOLE
Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne will have to
admit that the black hole in UK public finances has increased by
almost 30 billion pounds ($46.64 billion), making further years
of austerity necessary.
JAPAN'S NOMURA SLASHES EURO ZONE DEBT EXPOSURE
Nomura has reduced its exposure to countries in the
euro zone periphery by 75 percent in the past two months.
CAZENOVE MARKS END OF AN ERA AS MAYHEW STEPS ASIDE AS
CHAIRMAN
David Mayhew, chairman of JPMorgan Chase's Cazenove
business, is to stand down from his role after 42 years with the
organisation, marking the end of an era in British banking.
LLOYDS TO EASE PRESSURE ON CHIEF
Lloyds is exploring ways to reduce the workload on
its chief executive as it attempts to convince investors he will
make a successful comeback after a period of medical leave.
"DEATH BONDS" FACE RETAIL SALE BAN
The Financial Services Authority is planning its first-ever
ban on marketing a product to retail investors, taking aim at
what it called "high-risk, toxic" traded life policy
investments.
"NICHE" MANUFACTURERS DEFY GLOOM
Manufacturers are much more positive about their prospects
for growth than official surveys would suggest, according to
research carried out by the Financial Times.
BLACK FRIDAY BOOM FAILS TO LIFT OPTIMISM
Retailers were celebrating record spending by shoppers over
the post-Thanksgiving weekend, but some analysts say it could
signal a temporary bright spot rather than a revival of the
consumer economy.
JUDGE REJECTS SEC-CITI $285 MILLION SETTLEMENT
A U.S. judge rejected the Securities and Exchange
Commission's $285 million settlement with Citigroup to
resolve allegations that the bank misled buyers of a
mortgage-related security.
RIO SET TO WIN BIDDING WAR FOR URANIUM MINER
Rio Tinto is poised to win a bidding war for a
Canadian uranium company after Cameco, the world's
biggest uranium producer, declined to raise its offer for a
second time.
UNILEVER WORKERS VOTE FOR STRIKE ACTION
Workers at Unilever in the UK have voted
overwhelmingly in favour of strike action over the closure of
the Anglo-Dutch multinational's final salary pension scheme.
($1 = 0.6433 British pounds)
(Reporting by Michelle Martin)