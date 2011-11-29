The Times
EURO DITHERING IS "SEWING THE SEEDS OF A GLOBAL DISASTER"
The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development
raised the spectre of a global depression as it called on Europe
to act now to save the single currency.
SMALL COMPANIES GIVEN "BREATHING SPACE" ON PENSION SCHEME
REFORM
Millions of low-paid private-sector workers will have to
wait a year longer before they start clocking up occupational
pension benefits after the government bowed to business pressure
on Monday and delayed planned reforms.
MAKE TOP BRASS AT PWC FEEL THE PAIN, TRIBUNAL IS URGED
PwC's millionaire partners should be made to "feel the pain"
for failing to notice that JP Morgan was putting
billions of pounds of its clients' funds at risk, a tribunal
heard on Monday.
The Telegraph
50 BLN POUND BLACK HOLE AS UK SLIPS INTO RECESSION
Weak growth has blown a 50 billion pound ($77.73
billion)black hole in the Chancellor's deficit reduction
programme, according to the Organisation for Economic
Co-operation and Development (OECD).
WHISKY AND DVDS OUTSELL MILK
Video games, whisky and DVDs are outselling milk and chicken
at Sainsbury's, underlining how the supermarkets are
now increasingly stealing high street retailers' customers.
EURO CRISIS HAS COST UK PLC UP TO 15 BILLION STG
The euro zone sovereign debt crisis has cost the UK almost
15 billion pounds ($23.32 billion) in lost economic activity,
according to Mervyn King, governor of the Bank of England.
The Guardian
JUDGE BLOCKS CITI DEAL WITH REGULATOR OVER SUBPRIME LOANS
Citigroup faces a day of reckoning in court over its
selling of financial instruments in the run-up to the subprime
mortgage crisis after a New York judge struck down a $285
million settlement with regulators, ruling that the deal
obscured an "overriding public interest in knowing the truth".
UK'S MARMITE MAKERS VOTE TO STRIKE OVER PENSION CUTS
Production of food institutions including Marmite and the
Pot Noodle is under threat after three of Britain's largest
trade unions voted for strike action at Unilever.
IPHONE SALES TRIPLE IN OCTOBER BUT RIVAL ANDROID BAGS THE
NEW USERS
Pent-up UK demand for the iPhone 4S ensured Apple
sold more than three times as many phones in October as in any
of the three previous months, eclipsing the rival Google
platform, according to data from Kantar Worldpanel
ComTech.
The Independent
FEARS FOR FESTIVE TRADING AFTER HIGH STREET SALES SINK
The writing appears to be on the wall for a poor Christmas
on the high street after retailers suffered their "fastest" fall
in sales for more than two-and-a-half years in November,
according to the business body CBI's latest survey.
($1 = 0.6433 British pounds)
(Reporting by Michelle Martin)