Financial Times

BRITAIN BRACES FOR "DEBT STORM"

Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne steered Britain on Tuesday towards another five years of austerity, mapping out a bleak course of stalling growth, public sector pay restraint, painful cuts and rising borrowing.

TAX BREAK FOR INVESTING IN START-UPS INCREASED

Britain's savers are being called on to back start-up businesses and infrastructure projects through an "astonishing" increase in tax relief on venture-capital investments, and channelling pension contributions into building works.

MURDOCH SURVIVES AS BSKYB HEAD AFTER INVESTOR REVOLT

Close to half of non-News Corp related shareholders in British Sky Broadcasting refused to back James Murdoch's re-election as chairman at the company's annual general meeting on Tuesday.

AMERICAN AIRLINES' PARENT AMR FILES FOR BANKRUPTCY PROTECTION

AMR Corporation, the parent company of American Airlines, filed for bankruptcy protection on Tuesday in an effort to shed its crippling debt burden and reduce its costs.

ECB BOND PURCHASE SNAG SENDS WARNING

The European Central Bank's government bond-buying programme hit a snag on Tuesday that signalled possible dangers in expanding hugely the scheme to combat the euro zone crisis.

GREEK BANKS SUFFER SURGE IN WITHDRAWALS

The head of Greece's central bank said on Tuesday bank deposits had shrunk significantly in the past two months as the public withdrew billions of euros as political tension mounted.

RUPEE'S FALL OPENS DEBT TRAP FOR INDIA GROUPS

Dozens of Indian companies are coming under financial stress after the sharp fall of the rupee against the dollar made once-cheap loans in the U.S. currency much more expensive.

EUROPEAN BANKS' JUNIOR DEBT UNDER REVIEW

Moody's has placed the junior bonds of 87 European banks on review for downgrade, as the rating agency phases out government support for the lenders' debt from its ratings methodology.

GLOBAL BUSINESSES MAKE CONTINGENCY PLANS FOR POSSIBLE EURO ZONE BREAK-UP

International companies are preparing contingency plans for a possible break-up of the euro zone, according to interviews with dozens of multinational executives.

BHP PUTS DIAMOND DIVISION UP FOR SALE

BHP Billiton has put its diamonds business up for sale as expectations of rising long-term demand for the precious stones are unleashing tectonic changes in the world's diamond industry.