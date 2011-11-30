The Times
QUICK FIXES TO GET ECONOMY UP TO SPEED
Thirty-five road and rail projects got the go-ahead on
Tuesday as George Osborne made infrastructure investment the
centre of his economic package. The Chancellor of the Exchequer
confirmed that the government would find savings of 5 billion
pounds ($7.81 billion) from other budgets to invest in roads,
railways and schools over the next three years.
MURDOCH SURVIVES BSKYB INVESTORS' REVOLT
James Murdoch was reappointed as chairman of BSkyB
on Tuesday despite a rebellion from a quarter of shareholders
and hostile questioning from Labour MPs at the annual meeting.
TOPPS RIDES STORM BY TURNING TILES INTO ONE OF LIFE'S LITTLE
LUXURIES
Topps Tiles is chasing better-off customers as it
tries to overcome a stagnant housing market. Sales have declined
by 6.9 percent over the past seven weeks as consumers rein in
spending, but its chief executive Matthew Williams said the
company was increasingly luring better-off customers with
products such as porcelain tiles.
BAE UNDER FIRE FROM MPS OVER TANZANIA PAYMENT
BAE Systems has been criticised by a parliamentary
committee for dragging its heels over a 29.5 million pound
compensation payment to the people of Tanzania.
The Telegraph
CONCERN REMAINS BUT "PLAN A-PLUS" WELCOMED
The British economy will struggle to attract the vital new
business investment it needs to grow next year, despite the
coalition government embarking on a welcome "Plan A-plus" to
boost infrastructure spending and launch a credit-easing
programme, business groups have warned.
LEVY INCREASE WILL HIT HSBC HARD
HSBC and Standard Chartered are likely to
be the hardest hit by the government's decision to increase the
bank levy for a third time in less than a year.
BSKYB USED DETAILS FROM PHONE HACKING TO AID LOBBYING - MP
News Corporation passed information obtained by
hacking to BSkyB to help it "advance its commercial
interests", Labour MP Chris Bryant has said.
The Guardian
OSBORNE STRIKES FIRST: PUBLIC SECTOR TO FOOT BILL FOR GROWTH
PLAN
George Osborne told public sector workers and the low paid
on Tuesday that they will be the ones to pick up the bill for
his attempts to kick-start Britain's stagnant economy, and sakid
that weaker growth and higher borrowing would force the country
to ensure a record-breaking six years of austerity.
ITALY AT RISK OF GOING BROKE, SAYS ECB
European finance ministers were told on Tuesday that Italy's
liquidity crisis could leave the euro zone's third-biggest
economy insolvent with a devastating impact on the fate of the
single currency and its big core economies, Germany and France.
The Independent
AMERICAN AIRLINES FORCED TO SEEK SHELTER FROM ECONOMIC STORM
American Airlines filed for bankruptcy protection on
Tuesday, blaming soaring fuel costs, low-cost airlines and
mergers between competitors for its woes. AMR, the
parent company of American Airlines and American Eagle, the
regional commuter carrier, filed for Chapter 11 protection as it
sought to buy time to cut costs and reduce its mounting debts.