Financial Times

CENTRAL BANKS' MOVE LIFTS MARKETS

Central bank action around the world to avert a liquidity crisis cheered financial markets on Wednesday but highlighted the depth of international concern about possible economic turmoil in Europe.

GROWTH FEARS PUSH CHINA TO EASE MONETARY POLICY

Beijing has kicked off a new round of monetary loosening after more than two years of progressively tighter policies by cutting the proportion of deposits that banks must hold in reserve with the central bank.

BRITONS' 2015 INCOME WILL BE WORSE THAN 2002

Britons will be worse off in 2015 than they were in 2002 as the nation experiences a severe squeeze on living standards, the Institute for Fiscal Studies said on Wednesday.

U.S. FACES PENSION BILL FOR AMR RESTRUCTURE

U.S. companies or taxpayers could pay for American Airlines' bankruptcy if the carrier drops its pension plans as part of its restructuring efforts, according to U.S. pension insurers.

BUFFETT MAKES HEADLINES AS HE BUYS LOCAL PAPER

Berkshire Hathaway will buy the local newspaper read by Warren Buffett, boss of the cowboy boots-to-cargo train conglomerate, despite his view that the press faces a future of dwindling profits.

STARBUCKS SHOWS GROUNDS FOR OPTIMISM

Starbucks is betting coffee is an indulgence austerity-era Britons won't forgo as it plans to open 300 new UK outlets over the next five years and hire 5,000 more people.

BANK OF SPAIN POISED TO DECIDE ON CAM'S FATE

The Bank of Spain and state-backed rescue fund Frob are set to decide as early as Friday whether to offload the Caja de Ahorros del Mediterráneo (Cam) to Banco de Sabadell.

LENDERS MOVE IN ON BATTERSEA POWER STATION

Lenders to Battersea Power Station have moved to take control of the building, drawing an end to months of speculation about the latest plans for the derelict London landmark.

CAIRN FAILS IN SEARCH OFF GREENLAND

A $600m exploration campaign by Cairn Energy to find oil and gas in the waters off Greenland this summer has ended in failure.

MOUCHEL FALLS FURTHER INTO RED

The crisis at Mouchel was laid bare on Wednesday when the outsourcing and engineering company fell further into the red, sending its share price down by more than 30 percent.