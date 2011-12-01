The Times
PUT WOMEN ON THE BOARD OR WE'LL FORCE YOU OUT, BOSSES TOLD
Legal and General Investment Management, the most powerful
investor in Britain's stock market, has served notice on company
bosses that it will vote them out of office unless they recruit
more women directors and make their boardrooms more diverse.
THE SAGE OF OMAHA BECOMES THE PAGE OF OMAHA
The ailing newspaper industry could do with a boost and one
came on Wednesday when Warren Buffett, the billionaire "Sage of
Omaha" who is one of the world's most fêted investors, agreed to
buy his local daily -- the Omaha World-Herald -- from its
employee shareholders and the Peter Kiewit Foundation.
AUDITORS UNITE TO CONDEMN BRUSSELS SHAKE-UP
Far-reaching audit reforms put forward by the European
Commission were met by a chorus of opposition from British
business groups on Wednesday. They said the proposals would
create unnecessary red tape for public companies.
BANK DEAL PULLS AEA TECHNOLOGY BACK FROM THE BRINK
Shares in AEA Technology rebounded by 40 percent on
Wednesday after the privatised division of the UK Atomic Energy
Agency allayed investors' fears that it could collapse.
The Telegraph
FAMILY-RUN FIRMS "HOLDING BACK BRITAIN'S ECONOMY"
They are some of the country's largest companies, including
names such as JCB, Clarks and Top Shop, but research for the
government has singled out family-run firms as the weak link in
the economy.
EUROPEAN MINISTERS TO SEEK MORE IMF BACKING
European finance ministers said they will bid for more
support from the International Monetary Fund as their plans for
a "big bazooka" stalled and their agreements to recapitalise the
banks threatened to unravel.
"ANGEL INVESTORS" PUT WEIGHT BEHIND START-UP INITIATIVE
Leading entrepreneurs have given their backing to government
plans to boost fledgling businesses. Industry figures, including
Charles Dunstone, the founder of Carphone Warehouse, and
Brent Hoberman, the founder of Lastminute.com have written to
the Daily Telegraph welcoming the Chancellor of the Exchequer's
decision to offer 50 percent income tax relief on the first
100,000 pounds ($157,300) invested in a new company.
The Guardian
BATTERSEA POWER STATION CALLS IN ADMINISTRATORS
Battersea Power Station is going into receivership, with its
5.5 billion pound development scheme in tatters, two days after
Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne and London Mayor
Boris Johnson posed in hard-hats to announce an enterprise zone
and tube extension to the listed building.
CHINESE TESCO WORKERS BLOCKADE STORE
More than 100 workers have blockaded a Tesco in
east China, the latest incident in a wave of industrial action
in the country. Staff occupied the entrances and exits in a
protest over wages and redundancy terms, local media reported.
The Independent
CENTRAL BANKS JOIN FORCES TO WARD OFF CREDIT CRUNCH
The U.S. Federal Reserve and other major central banks
increased their efforts to stave off another credit crunch on
Wednesday by acting in concert to give lenders access to funds
they need as the European sovereign debt storm rages on.