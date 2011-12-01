The Times

PUT WOMEN ON THE BOARD OR WE'LL FORCE YOU OUT, BOSSES TOLD

Legal and General Investment Management, the most powerful investor in Britain's stock market, has served notice on company bosses that it will vote them out of office unless they recruit more women directors and make their boardrooms more diverse.

THE SAGE OF OMAHA BECOMES THE PAGE OF OMAHA

The ailing newspaper industry could do with a boost and one came on Wednesday when Warren Buffett, the billionaire "Sage of Omaha" who is one of the world's most fêted investors, agreed to buy his local daily -- the Omaha World-Herald -- from its employee shareholders and the Peter Kiewit Foundation.

AUDITORS UNITE TO CONDEMN BRUSSELS SHAKE-UP

Far-reaching audit reforms put forward by the European Commission were met by a chorus of opposition from British business groups on Wednesday. They said the proposals would create unnecessary red tape for public companies.

BANK DEAL PULLS AEA TECHNOLOGY BACK FROM THE BRINK

Shares in AEA Technology rebounded by 40 percent on Wednesday after the privatised division of the UK Atomic Energy Agency allayed investors' fears that it could collapse.

The Telegraph

FAMILY-RUN FIRMS "HOLDING BACK BRITAIN'S ECONOMY"

They are some of the country's largest companies, including names such as JCB, Clarks and Top Shop, but research for the government has singled out family-run firms as the weak link in the economy.

EUROPEAN MINISTERS TO SEEK MORE IMF BACKING

European finance ministers said they will bid for more support from the International Monetary Fund as their plans for a "big bazooka" stalled and their agreements to recapitalise the banks threatened to unravel.

"ANGEL INVESTORS" PUT WEIGHT BEHIND START-UP INITIATIVE

Leading entrepreneurs have given their backing to government plans to boost fledgling businesses. Industry figures, including Charles Dunstone, the founder of Carphone Warehouse, and Brent Hoberman, the founder of Lastminute.com have written to the Daily Telegraph welcoming the Chancellor of the Exchequer's decision to offer 50 percent income tax relief on the first 100,000 pounds ($157,300) invested in a new company.

The Guardian

BATTERSEA POWER STATION CALLS IN ADMINISTRATORS

Battersea Power Station is going into receivership, with its 5.5 billion pound development scheme in tatters, two days after Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne and London Mayor Boris Johnson posed in hard-hats to announce an enterprise zone and tube extension to the listed building.

CHINESE TESCO WORKERS BLOCKADE STORE

More than 100 workers have blockaded a Tesco in east China, the latest incident in a wave of industrial action in the country. Staff occupied the entrances and exits in a protest over wages and redundancy terms, local media reported.

The Independent

CENTRAL BANKS JOIN FORCES TO WARD OFF CREDIT CRUNCH

The U.S. Federal Reserve and other major central banks increased their efforts to stave off another credit crunch on Wednesday by acting in concert to give lenders access to funds they need as the European sovereign debt storm rages on.