The Times

WHEELS DRIVING THE WORLD'S INDUSTRY ARE GRINDING TO A HALT

Production lines across the world are slowing down as the malign influence of the euro zone crisis hammers confidence in Britain, continental Europe and as far afield as China.

YAHOO! FACES BATTLE TO HALT BREAK-UP BY CHINESE RIVAL

The fast-growing Chinese Internet business Alibaba is in talks with Blackstone and Bain Capital about launching a break-up bid for Yahoo!

BMW AND TOYOTA LINK UP TO CRACK ELECTRIC CAR CHALLENGE

As one groundbreaking Japanese-German alliance of car companies heads for the international court of arbitration in London, Toyota and BMW are testing whether hope can triumph over experience by embarking on a potentially industry-changing joint venture.

FUNDING DELAY RAISES DOUBTS OVER COMET TAKEOVER

The sale of Comet faces a big hurdle because its prospective buyer has yet to secure a key part of its financing.

The Telegraph

SARKOZY PROMISES NO EURO ZONE MEMBER WILL DEFAULT

French President Nicolas Sarkozy pledged that no euro zone country will be allowed to default, in a passionate speech aimed at shoring up Europe's shattered markets.

U.S. BUCKS GLOBAL TRADE DOWNTURN

There were mixed fortunes for global manufacturing in November, as the sector shrank in the UK, the euro zone and China, while the United States defied a weakening world outlook with stronger than expected growth.

JAMES MURDOCH ON LEAST WANTED LIST

James Murdoch is one of the least supported directors in the FTSE 350, Pirc, the powerful shareholder group, has said -- days after new statements that BSkyB used hacked information to "advance its commercial interests".

The Guardian

EXPORTS GALORE - SALES OF SCOTCH TO ASIA RISE SO FAST THAT SUPPLIES MAY RUN SHORT

The scotch whisky industry is on track to break another export record, with executives saying the surge in sales could lead to supply shortages. The latest quarterly figures from the Scotch Whisky Association show that in the last nine months its sales overseas climbed by 23 percent compared with last year.

CRISIS MAKES PUBS "EVERYDAY LUXURY", GREENE KING BOSS SAYS

A simple visit to the local pub has become luxury to be savoured because of the financial crisis, according to the boss of Greene King, the Suffolk brewer and pub owner.

The Independent

BANKS MUST REPORT LEVERAGE BY 2013, WARNS NEW SUPER-REGULATOR

British banks have been instructed to disclose their leverage ratios in reports to investors by 2013, two years earlier than planned, by the new financial services super-regulator, the Financial Policy Committee (FPC). The instruction was contained in the Bank of England's twice-yearly Financial Stability Report, released on Thursday.