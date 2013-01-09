Headlines
TELECOMS LOOK AT PAN-EUROPE NETWORK
SCHRODERS DITCHES PWC AS AUDITOR
TOP EXECUTIVES WARN CAMERON ON EU
TORIES TURN HEAT ON BETTER-OFF PENSIONERS
HSBC'S PING AN STAKE SALE IN DOUBT
AIG WEIGHS ACTION AGAINST U.S. GOVERNMENT
STRATEGIC SHAKE-UP AT MAN GROUP
FORTRESS MOVES INTO CHINESE BAD DEBTS
Overview
TELECOMS LOOK AT PAN-EUROPE NETWORK
Europe's top telecoms executives are discussing setting up a
pan-European infrastructure network to unite the region's
fragmented national markets. ()
SCHRODERS DITCHES PWC AS AUDITOR
Schroders Plc is dropping PWC as its auditor in
favour of rival KPMG after more than 50 years. ()
TOP EXECUTIVES WARN CAMERON ON EU
UK business leaders have warned Prime Minister David Cameron
that he risks damaging the economy by taking Britain out of the
European Union if he seeks renegotiation of membership. ()
TORIES TURN HEAT ON BETTER-OFF PENSIONERS
Britain's wealthy pensioners will no longer be protected from
austerity measures after the next election as politicians
prepare to end their commitment to protect universal benefits.
()
HSBC'S PING AN STAKE SALE IN DOUBT
HSBC's $9.4 billion sale of its stake in
China's Ping An Insurance has been left in jeopardy
after Thai buyer CP Group lost funding for some of the 15.6
percent shareholding. ()
AIG WEIGHS ACTION AGAINST US GOVERNMENT
U.S. insurer AIG, which received the largest of all the
government bailouts during the financial crisis, may sue the US
government over the terms of the deal. ()
STRATEGIC SHAKE-UP AT MAN GROUP
Hedge fund Man Group Plc said on Tuesday it would be
making changes at its GLG unit, the London-based hedge fund it
bought in 2010. ()
FORTRESS MOVES INTO CHINESE BAD DEBTS
Fortress Investment Group Llc is buying a servicer of
bad debts and distressed assets in China. ()