Financial Times
BERLIN READY TO SEE STRONGER 'FIREWALL'
Germany is open to boosting the firepower of the euro zone's
rescue funds to 750 billion euros ($980 billion) in exchange for
strict budget rules favoured by Berlin in a new fiscal compact
for all members of the currency union.
UK'S CABLE PLANS TO CURB TOP PAY
British business secretary Vince Cable outlined the most
ambitious attempt in a decade to reign in soaring executive pay
with measures to boost shareholder power and demystify complex
pay deals.
RIM SHARES HIT BY DOUBTS OVER NEW CHIEF
Shares in Research In Motion have weakened further
in reaction to a sweeping board and management shake-up at the
BlackBerry smartphone manufacturer after analysts raised doubts
about the capacity of its new chief executive to turn the
company around.
PREMIER FOODS BEGINS DIVISION DISPOSALS
Premier Foods has kicked off the sale of Sarson's
Vinegar and is accelerating the disposal process on Hartleys
Jams as it strives to secure new loan terms with its bankers by
the end of March.
THYSSENKRUPP DISCUSSING OUTOKUMPU STEEL TIE-UP
ThyssenKrupp, the German steel and technology
conglomerate, is in talks with Finland's Outokumpu
about a possible tie-up of the two companies' stainless steel
businesses in a move that could presage long-awaited European
consolidation.
PETROPLUS HALTS FUEL SALES FROM REFINERY
Coryton refinery, one of the largest in the UK and a key
source of petrol for London and the south-east of England,
stopped fuel supplies on Monday as trading in the shares of its
owner Petroplus was suspended.
ASDA GOES FOR GROWTH WITH 500 MILLION EXPANSION
Asda, the British arm of U.S. retailer Wal-Mart Stores
, is to spend 500 million pounds ($780 million) expanding
its store estate, at the same time as Tesco could walk
away from its standalone home furnishings stores.
MORGAN STANLEY NEARS WEALTH UNIT SALE
Bridgepoint Capital is set to buy Morgan Stanley's
Quilter UK private wealth management business, valuing it at
roughly 180 million pounds and underlining private equity
groups' growing interest in the financial services sector.
DIGITAL REVENUES SET TO OFFSET CD'S FALL
The global music industry says it is close to a turning
point where growth from digital revenues offsets declining sales
of CDs, thanks to a combination of subscription services and
tougher action on piracy.