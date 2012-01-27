Financial Times
EX-BANK OF AMERICA BROKER FACES FINE ACTION
UK regulators are seeking to fine a former Bank of America
Merrill Lynch broker about 350,000 pounds ($549,500) for
his role in hedge fund manager David Einhorn's improper trading
ahead of the 2009 equity raising by Punch Taverns.
UK RETAILERS CRITICISE 'ARCHAIC' RENTS
UK high street retailers Clinton Cards, Monsoon,
Accessorize and Sports Direct have taken a stand against
the landlords of their shops, demanding the right to pay rents
on a monthly rather than quarterly basis to ease cash flow
pressures.
CARREFOUR CLOSE TO REPLACING CHIEF EXECUTIVE
Carrefour is in the final stages of negotiations
to replace Lars Olofsson, chief executive, with veteran French
retailer Georges Plassat after months of turmoil at the world's
second-largest retailer by sales.
UK GOVERNMENT TO LAUNCH GREEN ENERGY FUND
International organisations and the UK government will
launch a new public-private investment fund on Friday to provide
seed finance for at least 3 billion pounds of green energy
projects in emerging and developing countries.
NYSE CHIEF 'MISJUDGED' DEUTSCHE BOERSE DEAL
Duncan Niederauer, chief executive of NYSE Euronext,
has admitted he "misjudged" European antitrust authorities'
approach to his exchange's attempted tie-up with Deutsche Boerse
, saying there was only a "glimmer of hope" the deal
would succeed.
TCHENGUIZ TO SELL FREEHOLDS FOR 3 BILLION POUNDS
Veteran property tycoon Vincent Tchenguiz is selling a
portfolio of UK ground rents for 3 billion pounds in a deal that
will give the buyer control over the freeholds of 250,000 UK
homes.
BNP AIMS TO SELL ENERGY LOAN PORTFOLIO
BNP Paribas, France's largest bank by assets, has
put on the block up to $11 billion of loans to oil and gas
companies.
PWC DISCLOSES RIVAL'S ATTEMPT TO POACH CLIENT
In the sober world of auditing, discretion is key. But that
has not stopped the UK arm of PwC from revealing an
alleged attempt to poach Lloyds Banking Group, one of
its most lucrative clients.
SERCO LOOKS TO CUT 500 JOBS
Serco, the FTSE 100 outsourcer, is to overhaul its
management structure, axing at least 500 jobs, as it adapts to
tougher market conditions in the UK, according to sources close
to the company.
GREEK RESCUE DEAL POISED FOR REVIEW
Euro zone policymakers are preparing to review the size and
terms of the 130 billion euro rescue package for Greece agreed
last year, depending on the outcome of the negotiations with
private creditors over Greek debt relief which reopened in
Athens on Thursday.