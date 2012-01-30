Financial Times
RBS ON VERGE OF HOARE GOVETT SALE
Royal Bank of Scotland is on the verge of clinching
a deal to sell Hoare Govett, its corporate broking business and
one of the most venerable names in the City of London, to
fast-growing U.S. investment bank Jefferies.
EU'S CARMAKERS CRITICISE INDIA TRADE DEAL
Europe's carmakers are crying foul over a proposed trade
agreement between the European Union and India, which they say
would restrict access to one of their most important but highly
protected markets.
UK BANKERS BRACED FOR JOB LOSSES
Nervous investment bankers in Britain are contacting
headhunters in anticipation of a new wave of redundancies this
year, while those already laid off are increasingly willing to
accept temporary roles or positions overseas, according to
senior figures in London's recruitment industry.
ABB CLOSES IN ON DEAL TO BUY THOMAS & BETTS
ABB, the Swiss electrical engineering group, is
close to agreeing a deal to buy U.S.-listed Thomas & Betts
for about $4 billion, people familiar with the situation
said.
DEUTSCHE BANK TARGETS PROBLEM ASSETS
Deutsche Bank is preparing to launch a fund to
snap up investors' illiquid or damaged holdings in hedge funds
that have failed to recover since the financial crisis.
LLOYDS CHIEF PLANS MANAGEMENT CHANGES
The chief executive of Lloyds Banking Group Antonio
Horta-Osorio is set to unveil plans to simplify the bank's
management structure and hand more power to top executives, as
he attempts to convince investors he can avoid a relapse of the
exhaustion he suffered last year.
TORM STRUGGLING TO SOLVE DEBT PROBLEM
Danish shipping company Torm A/S is struggling to
find either a significant new source of finance or agree a
wholesale restructuring of its obligations to its banks as it
seeks to withstand the sector's prolonged slump.
SHOP DIRECT CHIEF TO STEP DOWN
Mark Newton-Jones, chief executive of Shop Direct, is to
step down after more than eight years at the helm of the home
shopping retailer owned by Sir Frederick and Sir David Barclay.
TNT POST PREPARES FOR DIRECT CHALLENGE
TNT Post, Royal Mail's largest private sector rival, plans
to go head-to-head with the state-owned postal operator by
launching its own delivery service for bulk and direct mail.
SHL PUT UP FOR SALE BY HGCAPITAL
HgCapital is looking to sell SHL, the UK-based
global leader in psychometric testing and the largest private
employer of business psychologists in the world.