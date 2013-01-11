Financial Times

Headlines BRUSSELS TAKES TOUGH STANCE ON GOOGLE

UPS MOVE ON TNT POSES CONCERN

RBS EYES BONUS POT TO RECOUP LIBOR LOSSES

DECISION TO KEEP STATUS QUO ON RPI CHEERS BOND MARKETS

FORMER UBS BOSSES DENY LIBOR KNOWLEDGE

BOLLAND VOWS TO STAY ON AT M&S

GENERALI TO OUTLINE PLANS FOR EMERGING MARKETS PUSH

HOSTILE TAKEOVERS SLUMP TO DECADE LOW

Overview BRUSSELS TAKES TOUGH STANCE ON GOOGLE Google must change the way it presents search results in Europe or face antitrust charges for "diverting traffic" to its own services, the European Union's competition chief said.

UPS MOVE ON TNT POSES CONCERN United Parcel Service's planned takeover of TNT Express poses serious competition problems that are "not easy" to resolve, the EU's competition chief said.

RBS EYES BONUS POT TO RECOUP LIBOR LOSSES Royal Bank of Scotland is considering recouping half of its imminent regulatory penalty for Libor abuses from the 2012 bonus pool of its investment bankers.

DECISION TO KEEP STATUS QUO ON RPI CHEERS BOND MARKETS The inflation-protected government bond market cheered an unexpected decision by the UK's national statistics body no to tamper with a key index used to measure price changes.

FORMER UBS BOSSES DENY LIBOR KNOWLEDGE Four former top executive at Swiss bank UBS have denied all knowledge of Libor manipulation during their tenures.

BOLLAND VOWS TO STAY ON AT M&S Marc Bolland has pledged to stay on as chief executive of Marks & Spencer in a year's time, despite facing growing pressure after poor Christmas clothing sales.

GENERALI TO OUTLINE PLANS FOR EMERGING MARKETS PUSH Italian insurer Generali will next week unveil plans to strengthen its focus on developing markets such as China and Latin America.

HOSTILE TAKEOVERS SLUMP TO DECADE LOW Hostile takeovers have fallen to a decade low globally in a sign of how lacklustre confidence among corporate leaders is reining in dealmaking.