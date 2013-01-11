Financial Times
Headlines
BRUSSELS TAKES TOUGH STANCE ON GOOGLE
UPS MOVE ON TNT POSES CONCERN
RBS EYES BONUS POT TO RECOUP LIBOR LOSSES
DECISION TO KEEP STATUS QUO ON RPI CHEERS BOND MARKETS
FORMER UBS BOSSES DENY LIBOR KNOWLEDGE
BOLLAND VOWS TO STAY ON AT M&S
GENERALI TO OUTLINE PLANS FOR EMERGING MARKETS PUSH
HOSTILE TAKEOVERS SLUMP TO DECADE LOW
Overview
BRUSSELS TAKES TOUGH STANCE ON GOOGLE
Google must change the way it presents search results
in Europe or face antitrust charges for "diverting traffic" to
its own services, the European Union's competition chief said.
UPS MOVE ON TNT POSES CONCERN
United Parcel Service's planned takeover of TNT Express
poses serious competition problems that are "not easy"
to resolve, the EU's competition chief said.
RBS EYES BONUS POT TO RECOUP LIBOR LOSSES
Royal Bank of Scotland is considering recouping half of
its imminent regulatory penalty for Libor abuses from the 2012
bonus pool of its investment bankers.
DECISION TO KEEP STATUS QUO ON RPI CHEERS BOND MARKETS
The inflation-protected government bond market cheered an
unexpected decision by the UK's national statistics body no to
tamper with a key index used to measure price changes.
FORMER UBS BOSSES DENY LIBOR KNOWLEDGE
Four former top executive at Swiss bank UBS have
denied all knowledge of Libor manipulation during their tenures.
BOLLAND VOWS TO STAY ON AT M&S
Marc Bolland has pledged to stay on as chief executive of Marks
& Spencer in a year's time, despite facing growing
pressure after poor Christmas clothing sales.
GENERALI TO OUTLINE PLANS FOR EMERGING MARKETS PUSH
Italian insurer Generali will next week unveil plans
to strengthen its focus on developing markets such as China and
Latin America.
HOSTILE TAKEOVERS SLUMP TO DECADE LOW
Hostile takeovers have fallen to a decade low globally in a sign
of how lacklustre confidence among corporate leaders is reining
in dealmaking.