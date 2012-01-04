Financial Times
FED TO PUBLISH SHORT-TERM FORECASTS
The U.S. Federal Reserve will give public forecasts of its
plans for short-term interest rates for the first time in a
further opening of its communications strategy.
JOBLESS DATA SHOW EUROPEAN DIVISION
The starkly contrasting economic trajectories of countries
inside the eurozone were highlighted on Tuesday as Germany
reported unemployment at 20-year lows while Spanish jobless
figures rose for the fifth consecutive month.
HUFFINGTON POST TARGETS GLOBAL EXPANSION
The Huffington Post is aiming to double its global audience
in the next two years through partnerships with newspapers that
are still struggling to understand the web, according to the
executive in charge of the website's international expansion.
RIM CONSIDERING NEW CHAIRMAN
Research In Motion, the Canadian manufacturer of
the BlackBerry smartphones, may bow to investor pressure and
name an independent director as chairman of the beleaguered
company.
PACIFIC GLOBAL MANAGEMENT EYES HMV'S LIVE DIVISION
The talent management business that owns the Elite modelling
agency has emerged as the latest buyer to express interest in
acquiring Mama Group, HMV's live music division.
TAIWAN BANK EYES STAKE IN CHINA COUNTERPART
Taiwan's Hua Nan Commercial Bank is considering
buying a stake in China's Fujian Haixia Bank in what would be
the first time a Taiwanese bank has invested directly in a
Chinese counterpart.
LLOYD'S CENSURES MOTOR INSURER
Lloyd's of London has censured a member syndicate
for the first time in almost a decade after uncovering failings
in the way it managed its financial reserves and claims
payments.
UK PARTIES VIE FOR LEAD ON CURBING TOP PAY
Measures to tackle "grossly excessive top pay awards" and a
new clampdown on tax avoidance are to be set out by British
ministers in the coming weeks, amid fears that the behaviour of
the rich is undermining public support for the government's
austerity programme.
INVESTORS STEER CLEAR OF CHINESE IPOS IN U.S.
The value of Chinese companies delisting from U.S. exchanges
in 2011 exceeded the amount Chinese companies raised via initial
public offerings in the United States, a stark sign of how
high-profile fraud allegations and slowing growth have made many
foreign investors bearish on Chinese groups.
JD SPORTS CLOSE TO BID FOR BLACKS LEISURE
JD Sports is close to making an offer for parts of
Blacks Leisure, putting it head-to-head with Sports
Direct, its rival, which is also trying to mount a
rescue for the troubled chain.