Financial Times
MADRID TARGETS PROPERTY REFORM IN AUSTERITY DRIVE
Spain says it expects its banks to set aside up to 50
billion euros in further provisions on their bad property assets
as part of a new round of reforms for the country's financial
sector.
CRH ON LOOKOUT FOR SMALL SCALE DEALS
The Irish building materials group CRH said it would
keep looking for small-scale acquisitions in the coming year as
a tepid economic recovery in the United States and Europe had
limited its appetite for larger deals in the construction
sector.
RBS PLANS TO SCALE BACK INVESTMENT BANKING ARM
As many as 10,000 bankers at Royal Bank of Scotland
face the prospect of losing their jobs, as the state-owned UK
bank draws up detailed plans to retreat from investment
banking.
SWISS NATIONAL BANK PUBLISHES ETHICAL CODE
The Swiss National Bank has been forced to publish its
central bankers' ethical code after the wife of its chairman
bought $500,000 of "almost ridiculously cheap" U.S. dollars
while the bank discussed braking the Swiss franc's rapid
appreciation.
CHINA SET TO BOLSTER SHORT-SELLING INDUSTRY
China is poised to unveil measures to bolster the country's
nascent short-selling industry in an effort to deepen its
capital markets, according to securities officials and fund
managers.
YAHOO NAMES PAYPAL EXECUTIVE AS CHIEF
Yahoo ended the four-month vacuum left by the
sacking of chief executive Carol Bartz when it chose Scott
Thompson, president of online payments service PayPal, as the
next head of the U.S. Internet media company.
WSJ EUROPE CLEARED ON CIRCULATION ALLEGATIONS
The UK's Audit Bureau of Circulation has found "no clear
evidence" that the European edition of the Wall Street Journal
was artificially inflating its circulation figures through
cut-price deals with a sponsor, but said it planned to review
reporting standards to ensure greater clarity.
SEARS' BONDS TAKE ON A "DISTRESSED" LOOK
The price of Sears Holdings' bonds has dropped to
levels that indicate growing investor scepticism that Eddie
Lampert, the hedge fund manager at its helm, can revive the
embattled U.S. retailer.