Financial Times

UNICREDIT CASH CALL TO HIT CORE INVESTORS

Aabar, the Abu Dhabi investment fund, the Libyan Investment Authority and the Libyan Central Bank, all core investors in UniCredit, are expected to be heavily diluted in the 7.5 billion euros cash call by the Italian bank.

SFO TO TARGET CRIMINAL COMPANY DIVIDENDS

Britain's fraud investigator intends to confiscate shareholder dividends paid by companies convicted of criminal offences, after it won approval for a landmark court action.

TESCO PLUNGES AFTER "HISTORIC" PROFIT WARNING

Tesco signalled an end to Britain's supermarket "space race" as it shocked the market with its first profit warning in 20 years following poor Christmas trading.

GREEK BONDHOLDERS SAY TIME IS RUNNING OUT

Private holders of Greek bonds said time was running out to conclude a deal on banks and other investors voluntarily accepting losses as they tried to put pressure on eurozone governments.

RBS JOB CUTS PLAN LIFTS SHARE PRICE

John Hourican, head of Royal Bank of Scotland's investment bank, made a paper profit of more than 250,000 pounds on the day the UK lender revealed it was closing more than a third of his division and cutting 3,500 jobs.

FOOD INFLATION ABATES AS GRAIN STOCKS RISE

The threat of food inflation, a serious concern for emerging countries last year, is starting to recede as high prices for grains restrain consumption and better crop yields in Europe and Russia replenish stocks.

GROUPAMA TO SELL BROKERAGE AND UK ARM

Groupama has put its brokerage operations and UK business up for sale as the troubled French insurer seeks to shore up its capital position.