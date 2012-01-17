Financial Times
S&P DOWNGRADES EURO ZONE BAIL OUT FUND
Standard & Poor's on Monday stripped the eurozone's rescue
fund of its AAA credit rating, potentially constraining its
ability to contain the region's debt crisis and focusing
attention on efforts to create a more robust successor.
ITALY'S MONTI SEEKS HELP ON BORROWING
Italy's prime minister Mario Monti has pleaded for Germany
and other creditor countries to do more to help lower his
country's borrowing costs, warning there would be a "powerful
backlash" among voters in the eurozone's struggling periphery if
they did not.
RBS CLOSES SALE OF AIRCRAFT LEASING BUSINESS
Royal Bank of Scotland on Monday night finalised the
sale of its aircraft leasing business to one of Japan's biggest
banks, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG), for $7.3
billion, in the biggest single disposal since the state-backed
bank's government bail out in 2008.
SAUDI ARABIA TARGETS $100 CRUDE PRICE
Saudi Arabia is aiming to keep oil prices at about $100 a
barrel, a third above its previous public target, in a sign that
Riyadh needs higher oil revenues to sustain a big rise in public
spending.
BAE SYSTEM LOOKS ABROAD TO SAVE SHIPYARDS
BAE Systems, Europe's largest defence contractor, is in
talks with Brazil and Turkey to secure orders for the company's
most advanced warship in the hopes it could save its UK
shipyards from closure.
IRELAND'S NAMA APPOINTS 16 ADVISORS TO DISPOSE OF LOANS
Ireland's National Asset Management Agency has appointed a
panel of 16 advisers from across the financial services sector
as the bad bank steps up its efforts to sell 31 billion euro of
property loans.
HOPES RISE FOR UK RETAILER PEACOCKS
Hopes are rising that Peacocks, the heavily indebted value
fashion chain, could receive a financial lifeline as talks
continue to find an investor to save the business.
MORRISON'S INTEREST IN ICELAND FOODS COOLS
British retailer Wm Morrison's interest in Iceland
Foods is cooling, raising doubts about whether the UK's
fourth-biggest supermarket chain by market share will mount a
1.5 billion pound bid for the frozen food specialist.