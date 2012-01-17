Financial Times

S&P DOWNGRADES EURO ZONE BAIL OUT FUND

Standard & Poor's on Monday stripped the eurozone's rescue fund of its AAA credit rating, potentially constraining its ability to contain the region's debt crisis and focusing attention on efforts to create a more robust successor.

ITALY'S MONTI SEEKS HELP ON BORROWING

Italy's prime minister Mario Monti has pleaded for Germany and other creditor countries to do more to help lower his country's borrowing costs, warning there would be a "powerful backlash" among voters in the eurozone's struggling periphery if they did not.

RBS CLOSES SALE OF AIRCRAFT LEASING BUSINESS

Royal Bank of Scotland on Monday night finalised the sale of its aircraft leasing business to one of Japan's biggest banks, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG), for $7.3 billion, in the biggest single disposal since the state-backed bank's government bail out in 2008.

SAUDI ARABIA TARGETS $100 CRUDE PRICE

Saudi Arabia is aiming to keep oil prices at about $100 a barrel, a third above its previous public target, in a sign that Riyadh needs higher oil revenues to sustain a big rise in public spending.

BAE SYSTEM LOOKS ABROAD TO SAVE SHIPYARDS

BAE Systems, Europe's largest defence contractor, is in talks with Brazil and Turkey to secure orders for the company's most advanced warship in the hopes it could save its UK shipyards from closure.

IRELAND'S NAMA APPOINTS 16 ADVISORS TO DISPOSE OF LOANS

Ireland's National Asset Management Agency has appointed a panel of 16 advisers from across the financial services sector as the bad bank steps up its efforts to sell 31 billion euro of property loans.

HOPES RISE FOR UK RETAILER PEACOCKS

Hopes are rising that Peacocks, the heavily indebted value fashion chain, could receive a financial lifeline as talks continue to find an investor to save the business.

MORRISON'S INTEREST IN ICELAND FOODS COOLS

British retailer Wm Morrison's interest in Iceland Foods is cooling, raising doubts about whether the UK's fourth-biggest supermarket chain by market share will mount a 1.5 billion pound bid for the frozen food specialist.