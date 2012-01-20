Financial Times
ITALY'S BANKS TAP INTO ECB FUND
Italy's banks, led by UniCredit, were the biggest
users of the special three-year funding mechanism launched by
the European Central Bank in December, according to a new
research report.
BOFA RECORD $2 BILLION PROFIT IN Q4
Bank of America has pledged to accelerate the pace
of building capital buffers to absorb future shocks as its
fourth-quarter results helped drive its battered share price to
the best level since October.
NOVELIST THREATENS APPLE WITH US LAWSUIT
The author of the novel behind Flowers of War, a Chinese box
office hit film starring Christian Bale, is threatening to take
legal action against Apple in a Californian court over
alleged online piracy.
CHINA SET TO BUY STAKE IN THAMES WATER
A Chinese sovereign wealth fund is poised to buy a stake in
the water network that serves London, in what would be the
fund's first acquisition in the UK following investment talks
with British politicians.
JAPANESE MINISTER URGES USE OF STRONG YEN
Japanese companies should take greater advantage of the
strong yen to increase overseas investments and buy natural
resources, according to the country's economy minister Yukio
Edano.
SYRIA PAVES WAY FOR CURRENCY DEVALUATION
Syria plans to introduce a managed float of its exchange
rate next week, Adib Mayaleh, the central bank governor, told
the Financial Times on Thursday, effectively devaluing its
currency.
LADBROKES BUYS STAKE IN US GAMBLING GROUP
Ladbrokes has bought a Las Vegas-based gambling
company in anticipation of the U.S. moving towards allowing a
regulated sports betting market.
US INVESTORS REJECT PORSCHE SETTLEMENT OFFER
A group of U.S. investment funds seeking more than $2
billion in damages from Porsche has revealed for the
first time that it received and rejected a settlement offer from
the maker of the 911 sports car.
BARBICAN LAUNCHES FRESH TAKEOVER BID FOR OMEGA
The backers of Barbican Insurance have launched a fresh
indicative takeover bid for rival Omega Insurance,
calling on it to begin talks to create a "merger of equals"
between the two Lloyd's underwriters.