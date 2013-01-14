UPDATE 1-Nikkei tops 20,000 but autos, banks and yen make investors doubt sustainability
EU REDRAFTS PLAN FOR BANK RESCUE FUNDING
EU TO FOSTER UNIFIED TELECOMS MARKET
GOLDMAN EYES TAX DELAY ON UK BONUSES
IBERDROLA RETHINK ON SCOTTISH POWER SALE
INSURERS' CONTINGENT COMMISSIONS ATTACKED
Overview
Countries seeking aid from the euro zone's bank rescue fund, the European Stability Mechanism, will still need to shoulder a large part of the cost of future bailouts themselves, according to a draft proposal.
The European Union will set out reforms this year to support a pan-European telecoms market, said commission vice-president Neelie Kroes in an interview.
Investment bank Goldman Sachs is planning to delay UK bonus payouts until after April, when the top rate of income tax falls to 45 percent.
Spanish utility Iberdrola has scrapped plans to sell its stake in Britain's Scottish Power after recent asset sales went better than expected.
Joe Plumeri, the outgoing head of insurance broker Willis, criticised 'contingent commissions', the practice of insurance brokers receiving payments from underwriters.
TOKYO/SINGAPORE, June 2 A 10 percent surge over six weeks swept Japan's Nikkei stock index above the 20,000-point barrier for the first time since late 2015 on Friday, without dispelling doubts about the rally's shelf life given the outlook for automakers, banks and the yen.