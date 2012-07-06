Financial Times
Headlines
Overview
CENTRAL BANKS TAKE ACTION OVER GROWTH
The ECB, BoE and the People's Bank of China made their own
attempts to stimulate the global economy on Thursday by
loosening monetary policy.
SFO SECURES CASH FOR LIBOR INVESTIGATION
British finance minister George Osborne is preparing to
bolster the budget of the Serious Fraud Office to help it pursue
a criminal investigation into the Libor scandal.
PUBLICIS TO BUY LAUDED AD AGENCY BBH
Publicis Groupe has agreed to buy out advertising
agency Bartle Bogle Hegarty, the firm that created memorable
campaigns for high-profile clients over past three decades.
BARCLAYS' US DEAL REWRITES LIBOR PROCESS
Barclays' settlement with U.S. regulators over the rigging
of Libor is likely to have far-reaching implications for how
benchmark interest rates are set in the future.
BIDDERS TO DETAIL PENSION SCHEME IMPACT
Companies launching a takeover bid will have to detail the
impact of their offer on their target's pension plans under
proposals put out for consultation by the Takeover Panel.
AVIVA OUTLINES PLAN TO BOOST SHARE PRICE
Aviva has unveiled an 18 month plan to sell or wind
down about a third of its business.
INVESTORS LOBBY MADRID OVER ENERGY TAX
A group of international investors in Spanish renewable
energy have said an expected increase in taxation on renewable
energy projects would destroy the value of their investments.
GREECE DROPS DEMAND TO EASE BAILOUT TERMS
Greece's new government has dropped a plan to seek softer
terms for its second bailout following warnings that it would be
rejected by international lenders.
AIG FUSTRATES MORTGAGE REFINANCING PLAN
AIG, the insurer bailed out by the U.S. authorities,
is refusing to automatically waive its right to pursue lenders
under a U.S. government refinancing programme.
UK ARMY TO LOSE 20 PERCENT OF REGULAR SOLIDERS
The British army is to cut its regular forces 20 percent,
over the next eight years, losing 17 of its 136 major units.
PILOTS BLAMED FOR AIR FRANCE CRASH
Pilots were to blame for the crash of an Air France
Airbus passenger jet en route from Rio de
Janeiro to Paris in June 2009, investigators said on Thursday.