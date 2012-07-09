Financial Times
Headlines
BRUSSELS TO ACT OVER LIBOR SCANDAL -
MCDONALD'S SPONSORSHIP OF OLYMPICS QUERIED -
DILNOT REVIEW TO OPEN NHS FUNDING ROW -
AIRBUS AND BOEING PUSH SUPPLIERS TO MERGE -
ARCELORMITTAL FAILS TO RULE OUT EUROPE CUTS -
PERMIRA PLANS TO REFINANCE BIRDS EYE IGLO -
SFO TO REOPEN CASE INTO COLLAPSE OF WEAVERING -
BEIJING THREATENS TRADE ACTION -
Overview
BRUSSELS TO ACT OVER LIBOR SCANDAL
Brussels is expected to propose outlawing attempts to
manipulate market indices across the EU along with a fundamental
review of the rules on how Libor is set.
MCDONALD'S SPONSORSHIP OF OLYMPICS QUERIED
Top officials in the International Olympic Committee have
questioned whether it is appropriate to allow high-calorie
consumer brands to continue sponsoring the Games.
DILNOT REVIEW TO OPEN NHS FUNDING ROW
British prime minister David Cameron will fight the next
election promising real-terms increases for the NHS.
AIRBUS AND BOEING PUSH SUPPLIERS TO MERGE
Airbus and Boeing are pushing their large
suppliers to buy smaller ones to help with the companies plans
to increase production of passenger jets.
ARCELORMITTAL FAILS TO RULE OUT EUROPE CUTS
ArcelorMittal has refused to rule out further site
closures in Europe as the global steel industry enters a
slowdown.
PERMIRA PLANS TO REFINANCE BIRDS EYE IGLO
Permira, the private equity firm, is planning a
500 million euros ($615.35 million) refinancing of Birds Eye
Iglo.
SFO TO REOPEN CASE INTO COLLAPSE OF WEAVERING
Britain's SFO is set to reopen the investigation in to
collapse of one of London's oldest hedge funds during the
financial crisis.
BEIJING THREATENS TRADE ACTION
China has threatened retaliation against a trade dispute
with the EU that is straining commercial relations between the
two sides.