EU watchdog rules out further delay to markets reform
LONDON, June 7 The European Union's markets watchdog has ruled out further delays to the bloc's sweeping reform of securities trading rules which are due to come into effect in January.
CBI CHIEF ATTACKS LACK OF GROWTH
John Cridland, director-general of the CBI, has criticised the government for the implementation of its growth plan.
HSBC BRACED FOR $1 BLN US PENALTY
HSBC plans to "acknowledge and apologise" during a U.S. Senate panel hearing next week for failing to spot and deal with money laundering within the bank.
OXFORD SETS UP 300 MILLION POUND SCHOLARSHIP FUND
Oxford University is setting up a 300 million pound ($466.83 million) scholarship fund for undergraduates from low-income families.
EU WARNED OVER NEW FUND RULES THREAT
Twenty big fund managers have sent a letter to Michel Barnier criticising the EU's proposed hedge fund regulation.
US DROUGHT SENDS SOYA BEANS TO RECORD
Soyabean prices have soared to record highs, surpassing levels seen in the 2007-08 food crisis, due to drought and heat in the U.S.
SPAIN STEPS UP AUSTERITY AMID PROTESTS -
Spain unveiled 65 billion euros ($79.62 billion) worth of austerity cuts as part of a deal to secure European aid to rescue its banking system.
INVESTORS PAY LOWEST-EVER TREASURY YIELDS
Investors accepted the lowest yields ever for 10-year paper in a U.S. Treasury auction shortly before the release of Federal Reserve minutes showing a bias towards more monetary easing.
