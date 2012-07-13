Financial Times
Headlines
BANKS' LIBOR FINES MAY HIT $22 BLN -
DENTSU AGREES TO BUY AEGIS FOR 3.2 BLN POUNDS -
HONEYWELL CHIEF WARNS ON DEBT GRIDLOCK -
CO-OP NEARS CUT-PRICE LLOYDS DEAL -
PEUGEOT TO CLOSE PLANT AND CUT 6,500 JOBS -
BOEING SECURES $15 BLN UNITED ORDER -
SALE CONSIDERED OF ING JAPANESE UNIT -
BOOZ ALLEN BORROWS TO PAY $1 BLN DIVIDEND -
SYRIA REGIME ACCUSED OF FRESH MASSACRE -
Overview
BANKS' LIBOR FINES MAY HIT $22 BLN
Twelve global banks linked to the Libor rate-rigging scandal
face fines of some $22 billion, according to Morgan Stanley
estimates.
DENTSU AGREES TO BUY AEGIS FOR 3.2 BLN POUNDS
Dentsu, Japan's dominant advertising group, has
agreed to buy Aegis, the UK-listed advertising agency,
for 3.2 billion pounds ($4.93 billion) in cash.
HONEYWELL CHIEF WARNS ON DEBT GRIDLOCK
David Cote, Honeywell chief executive, has urged
business leaders to press politicians to agree on a solution to
debt problems in the U.S.
CO-OP NEARS CUT-PRICE LLOYDS DEAL
The Co-operative Group is close to agreeing final
terms with Lloyds Banking Group to buy 630 of its
branches in a deal.
PEUGEOT TO CLOSE PLANT AND CUT 6,500 JOBS
Peugeot announced 6,500 job cuts and a plant
closure as it struggles with mounting losses, actions that could
spark more restructuring and political tension in Europe.
BOEING SECURES $15 BLN UNITED ORDER
Boeing has fought off a strong challenge from Airbus
to win a $15bn order for 150 narrow-body aircraft from
United Continental Holdings.
SALE CONSIDERED OF ING JAPANESE UNIT
Nomura is working on a potential sale or refinancing for
ING's Japanese business.
BOOZ ALLEN BORROWS TO PAY $1 BLN DIVIDEND
Booz Allen Hamilton plans to raise up to $2.25
billion in debt to refinance existing borrowings and fund a $1
billion special shareholder dividend.
SYRIA GOVERNMENT ACCUSED OF FRESH MASSACRE
Syrian opposition activists claimed that at least 100 people
had been killed by government forces or pro-government militias
in the central province of Hama.