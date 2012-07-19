Financial Times
Headlines
Overview
RATE PROBE TURNS TO BIG BANK QUARTET
Regulators are focusing on at least four of Europe's biggest
banks as they investigate Libor rate rigging.
BOMBS STRIKES AT HEART OF SYRIAN REGIME
A bomber killed three of Bashar al-Assad's top military
officials in Syria on Wednesday - including his powerful
brother-in-law.
CHINA TO BUY US ASSETS VIA GM PENSION
The Chinese government has agreed to buy investment stakes
currently held by General Motors' pension plan.
CREDIT SUISSE ACTS TO TACKLE CAPITAL FEARS
Credit Suisse is bolstering its capital position,
reversing its resistance to pressure over the issue from the
Swiss central bank last month.
COST CUTTING HELPS BOFA SWING TO PROFIT
Bank of America announced it would achieve $8
billion in annualized cost savings by mid-2015 after a strategic
review known as "New BAC," which is leading to heavy job losses.
GROSS RETURNS TO FORM AS PIMCO'S FLAGSHIP ETF DOUBLES
The world's biggest bond fund manager at PIMCO has doubled
the size of its flagship exchange-traded fund in less than two
months, hitting $2 billion in assets as performance.
OLYMPIC FLIP FOR UK JOBS MARKET
Economists have warned that Britain's jobless figures are
likely to start rising again over the coming months, after the
Olympic Games.
CARBON PRICES TUMBLE TO RECORD LOW
Prices for UN-backed carbon credits sank to a record low in
morning trading on Wednesday following doubts over the EU's plan
to back the bloc's emissions trading market.
TOLL ROAD PLANNED IN INFRASTRUCTURE PUSH
The British government have unveiled plans to introduce
tolling on an existing stretch of road for the first time.