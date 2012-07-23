Global growth headed for six-year high: OECD
PARIS The global economy is on course this year for its fastest growth in six years as a rebound in trade helps offset a weaker outlook in the United States, the OECD forecast on Wednesday.
Financial Times
Headlines
BLEAK JOBS OUTLOOK RAISES HEAT ON FED -
EQUITY MARKET URGED TO TRIM GO-BETWEENS -
OLYMPIANS TRADE DATA FOR TRACKING DEVICES -
EUROPE'S BANKS STAGE US RETREAT -
US BUYERS TURN TO BASIL FOR CHEAP CORN -
NOKIA IN SECRET TALKS WITH OPERATORS -
BARCLAYS LOOKS OUTSIDE FOR NEXT CHAIRMAN -
OSBORNE FACES FRESH FIRE OVER ECONOMY -
US BLUE-CHIPS' OUTLOOK SLASHED -
UNIVERSAL ASSET SALES MAY BYPASS RIVALS -
Overview
BLEAK JOBS OUTLOOK RAISES HEAT ON FED
A leading official in the FED said the U.S. will make little progress tackling high unemployment before 2014 unless the bank eases policy further.
EQUITY MARKET URGED TO TRIM GO-BETWEENS
A government-sponsored review into equities has found the stock market needs to move closer to simpler times by cutting the number of go-betweens that divide investors and companies.
OLYMPIANS TRADE DATA FOR TRACKING DEVICES
Olympic athletes are exchanging their personal physical data for the latest gadgets that record sleep, diet and exercise patterns as they try to boost their performance.
EUROPE'S BANKS STAGE US RETREAT
Euro zone banks have cut their assets dramatically from the U.S. over the five years since the financial crisis began.
US BUYERS TURN TO BRAZIL FOR CHEAP CORN
The U.S. is turning to Brazil for help with corn supplies amid low stocks and the worst drought in half a century.
NOKIA IN SECRET TALKS WITH OPERATORS
Nokia is considering ripping up its traditional mass marketing strategy when it unveils its new Windows 8 smartphone in the autumn.
BARCLAYS LOOKS OUTSIDE FOR NEXT CHAIRMAN
Barclays is looking for its next chairman from outside the bank after a shareholder revolt against the proposed appointment of Michael Rake.
OSBORNE FACES FRESH FIRE OVER ECONOMY
British finance minister George Osborne is facing pressure over data published this week expected to show the economy has contracted for the third consecutive quarter.
US BLUE CHIPS' OUTLOOK SLASHED
Wall Street analysts are scaling back the estimates of revenue growth for the largest U.S. companies amid concern the U.S. may enter soon enter recession.
UNIVERSAL ASSET SALES MAY BYPASS RIVALS
Universal plans to propose a list of concessions to get around regulators in its bid for EMI.
