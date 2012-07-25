Financial Times
Headlines
COULSON AND BROOKS CHARGED OVER HACKING -
GOOGLE AGREES EU ANTITRUST DEAL OUTLINE -
ROSNEFT EYE BP'S STAKE IN TNK-BP -
SMALL BANKS FEAR FALLOUT OF EU SAFETY RULES -
BARCLAYS NAMES VETERAN LAWYER TO LEAD REVIEW -
STEEP FALL IN PROFITS FOR DEUTSCHE BANK -
APPLE DISAPPOINTS AS IPHONE SALES ABATE -
FORMER ANGLO IRISH CHIEF ARRESTED -
RICH DONORS BACK GAY MARRIAGE -
Overview
COULSON AND BROOKS CHARGED OVER HACKING
Andy Coulson, the prime minister's former spin doctor, and
Rebekah Brooks, a former top executive in Rupert Murdoch's media
empire, are to be charged with phone hacking.
GOOGLE AGREES EU ANTITRUST DEAL OUTLINE
Google has agreed the outlines of a settlement with
the European Commission, in a deal that would spare the U.S.
search engine from formal antitrust charges.
ROSNEFT EYE BP'S STAKE IN TNK-BP
State oil company Rosneft is in talks to buy half
of Russia's third-largest oil company, TNK-BP.
SMALL BANKS FEAR FALLOUT OF EU SAFETY RULES
Small European banks are warning that tough EU rules could
impact on their capital costs and force them to cut back
lending.
BARCLAYS NAMES VETERAN LAWYER TO LEAD REVIEW
Barclays said veteran lawyer Anthony Salz will lead
a review of its business practices following the Libor scandal.
STEEP FALL IN PROFITS FOR DEUTSCHE BANK
Deutsche Bank reported a steep fall in quarterly
profits in its first results under new co-chief executives.
APPLE DISAPPOINTS AS IPHONE SALES ABATE
Apple results fell short of expectations as global
economic growth accounted for a slump in iphone sales.
FORMER ANGLO IRISH CHIEF ARRESTED
Former chairman and chief executive of Anglo Irish Bank Sean
FitzPatrick was arrested on Tuesday in connection with alleged
financial irregularities at the bank.
RICH DONORS BACK GAY MARRIAGE
A group of wealthy pro-Republican hedge fund managers is
backing efforts to legalise same-sex marriage.