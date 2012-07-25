Financial Times

Headlines

COULSON AND BROOKS CHARGED OVER HACKING -

GOOGLE AGREES EU ANTITRUST DEAL OUTLINE -

ROSNEFT EYE BP'S STAKE IN TNK-BP -

SMALL BANKS FEAR FALLOUT OF EU SAFETY RULES -

BARCLAYS NAMES VETERAN LAWYER TO LEAD REVIEW -

STEEP FALL IN PROFITS FOR DEUTSCHE BANK -

APPLE DISAPPOINTS AS IPHONE SALES ABATE -

FORMER ANGLO IRISH CHIEF ARRESTED -

RICH DONORS BACK GAY MARRIAGE -

Overview

COULSON AND BROOKS CHARGED OVER HACKING

Andy Coulson, the prime minister's former spin doctor, and Rebekah Brooks, a former top executive in Rupert Murdoch's media empire, are to be charged with phone hacking.

GOOGLE AGREES EU ANTITRUST DEAL OUTLINE

Google has agreed the outlines of a settlement with the European Commission, in a deal that would spare the U.S. search engine from formal antitrust charges.

ROSNEFT EYE BP'S STAKE IN TNK-BP

State oil company Rosneft is in talks to buy half of Russia's third-largest oil company, TNK-BP.

SMALL BANKS FEAR FALLOUT OF EU SAFETY RULES

Small European banks are warning that tough EU rules could impact on their capital costs and force them to cut back lending.

BARCLAYS NAMES VETERAN LAWYER TO LEAD REVIEW

Barclays said veteran lawyer Anthony Salz will lead a review of its business practices following the Libor scandal.

STEEP FALL IN PROFITS FOR DEUTSCHE BANK

Deutsche Bank reported a steep fall in quarterly profits in its first results under new co-chief executives.

APPLE DISAPPOINTS AS IPHONE SALES ABATE

Apple results fell short of expectations as global economic growth accounted for a slump in iphone sales.

FORMER ANGLO IRISH CHIEF ARRESTED

Former chairman and chief executive of Anglo Irish Bank Sean FitzPatrick was arrested on Tuesday in connection with alleged financial irregularities at the bank.

RICH DONORS BACK GAY MARRIAGE

A group of wealthy pro-Republican hedge fund managers is backing efforts to legalise same-sex marriage.