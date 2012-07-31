Financial Times
Headlines
HSBC SETS ASIDE $2 BLN TO COVER FINES -
GAMES TURN LONDON INTO 'GHOST TOWN' -
NORTH INDIA CRIPPLED BY POWER CUTS -
PRIVATE EQUITY ASSETS HIT RECORD $3 TRILLION -
HISCOX CHAIRMAN ATTACKS RED TAPE -
DMGT FILES CASE AGAINST TWITTER USER -
LIBOR REVIEW TO LOOK INTO SCRAPPING RATE -
NBC OLYMPICS COVERAGE DRAWS FIRE -
IRAN SENTENCES BANK FRAUDSTERS TO DEATH -
Overview
HSBC SETS ASIDE $2 BLN TO COVER FINES
HSBC's profit dipped as Europe's biggest bank set
aside $2 billion to cover U.S. law enforcement and regulatory
costs.
GAMES TURN LONDON INTO 'GHOST TOWN'
The Olympics is creating a "ghost town" as visitors who
would normally flock to the capital's shops, hotels and theatres
stay away.
NORTH INDIA CRIPPLED BY POWER CUTS
A protracted blackout disrupted the lives of an estimated
300 million people across northern India on Monday.
PRIVATE EQUITY ASSETS HIT RECORD $3 TRILLION
The value of assets managed by the private equity industry
rose last year to a record $3 trillion.
HISCOX CHAIRMAN ATTACKS RED TAPE
The outgoing chairman of Hiscox has criticised the
approach to corporate governance by institutional investors.
DMGT FILES CASE AGAINST TWITTER USER
An anonymous Twitter user who allegedly set up an account
pretending to be a company executive has had a case filed
against him by the publisher.
LIBOR REVIEW TO LOOK INTO SCRAPPING RATE
Libor could be scrapped altogether and replaced with a
different interest rate, according to a review set up by the UK
government.
NBC OLYMPICS COVERAGE DRAWS FIRE
NBC Universal has faced fierce criticism on social media for
its time-delayed Olympics coverage.
IRAN SENTENCES BANK FRAUDSTERS TO DEATH
An Iranian court has sentenced four people to death for
their role in a $2.8 billion bank fraud.