Overview

HSBC SETS ASIDE $2 BLN TO COVER FINES

HSBC's profit dipped as Europe's biggest bank set aside $2 billion to cover U.S. law enforcement and regulatory costs.

GAMES TURN LONDON INTO 'GHOST TOWN'

The Olympics is creating a "ghost town" as visitors who would normally flock to the capital's shops, hotels and theatres stay away.

NORTH INDIA CRIPPLED BY POWER CUTS

A protracted blackout disrupted the lives of an estimated 300 million people across northern India on Monday.

PRIVATE EQUITY ASSETS HIT RECORD $3 TRILLION

The value of assets managed by the private equity industry rose last year to a record $3 trillion.

HISCOX CHAIRMAN ATTACKS RED TAPE

The outgoing chairman of Hiscox has criticised the approach to corporate governance by institutional investors.

DMGT FILES CASE AGAINST TWITTER USER

An anonymous Twitter user who allegedly set up an account pretending to be a company executive has had a case filed against him by the publisher.

LIBOR REVIEW TO LOOK INTO SCRAPPING RATE

Libor could be scrapped altogether and replaced with a different interest rate, according to a review set up by the UK government.

NBC OLYMPICS COVERAGE DRAWS FIRE

NBC Universal has faced fierce criticism on social media for its time-delayed Olympics coverage.

IRAN SENTENCES BANK FRAUDSTERS TO DEATH

An Iranian court has sentenced four people to death for their role in a $2.8 billion bank fraud.