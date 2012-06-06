Financial Times
RUSSIAN WATCHDOG TARGETS TNK-BP DISPUTE
Russia's anti-monopoly watchdog has proposed regulatory
changes that would force the public disclosure of the
confidential agreement at the centre of a stand-off between BP
and its Russian billionaire partners in TNK-BP.
BANK OF CYPRUS SEEK FSA COVER FOR UK SAVERS
Bank of Cyprus is set to join the UK's deposit
protection scheme as it moves to insulate its 50,000 British
savers from further turmoil in Greece.
MITTAL TO REDUCE CHINA STEEL AMBITIONS
Lakshmi Mittal has signalled a dramatic scaling back of
ArcelorMittal's ambitions to expand in China's steel
industry through an agreement to cut the company's stake in one
of the country's top metals producers.
CANADIAN PM URGES CLOSER LINKS TO ASIA
Stephen Harper, prime minister of Canada, has said
Washington's decision to delay construction of a controversial
oil pipeline was the "wake-up call" that Canada needed to reduce
its dependence on its neighbour and strengthen links with Asia.
KOREAN BUYING SPREE BOOSTS BRENT PRICE
The price of the world's most important oil benchmark is
being boosted by South Korean refiners buying on the back of a
tax loophole involving North Sea oil.
SOROS AMONG BRAZIL TELECOM BIDDERS
George Soros's investment fund has been named as one of six
groups bidding for Brazil's new fourth-generation telecom
licences as the country races to improve its infrastructure
before hosting the World Cup and Olympics.