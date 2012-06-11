Financial Times
GOLDMAN NEARS HEDGE FUND ADMIN UNIT SALE
Goldman Sachs is close to sealing a deal with State
Street over the sale of its hedge fund administration
business in a tie-up that would create the largest
administration services provider to hedge funds worldwide.
KPN EYES SPIN-OFF TO STOP AMERICA MOVIL
KPN, the Dutch telecoms company, is still
considering spinning off its German mobile business E-Plus in an
attempt to fend off an unwanted buy-in by Latin American mobile
group America Movil.
SBERBANK CHIEF HAILS TURKISH DEAL
German Gref, the Russian bank's chief executive, says the
purchase of Turkey's Denizbank marks Sberbank's
emergence on the international stage and time for a
pause to consolidate international acquisitions.
BIG UK FUNDS URGE RETHINK ON INCENTIVES
Some of the UK's biggest fund managers are pushing banks and
other blue-chip companies to adopt a change in pay practices,
overhauling so-called long-term incentive plans to make them
genuinely long term.
GSK TIPS OFF ANTI-DOPERS ABOUT NEW DRUG
An experimental drug in development by GlaxoSmithKline
could be a lifesaver for patients with severe anaemia,
but it could also be a race winner for athletes desperate to
perform better.
PHILIP MORRIS HITS AT UK OVER PLAIN PACKS
Philip Morris International has attacked the
credibility of the UK's Department of Health in its public
consultation over whether to introduce plain packaging for
tobacco products.