Financial Times
FEARS RISE OVER EU HANDLING OF DEBT CRISIS
Spain's borrowing costs hit a euro-era high on Tuesday amid
sagging investor confidence that Europe can prevent its debt
crisis from worsening and wrangling among policy makers over how
to implement cross-border banking supervision.
HONG KONG URGED TO REVIEW DOLLAR PEG
Hong Kong should review its U.S. dollar peg and consider
linking its currency to the renminbi, according to Joseph Yam,
former head of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority.
UK'S OSBORNE RISKS THE WRATH OF MERKEL
A Greek exit from the euro zone may be the price that has to
be paid to persuade Germany to save the single currency, British
finance minister George Osborne, said on Tuesday.
LSE UNVEILS SWEEPING MANAGEMENT CHANGES
The London Stock Exchange has carried out the
biggest management shake-up in the three-year tenure of chief
executive Xavier Rolet with a slew of executive departures and
hires.
BOE DEPUTY CHALLENGES CREDIT STANCE
Paul Tucker, deputy governor of the Bank of England,
distanced himself from Mervyn King - whom he is favourite to
succeed as governor - by calling on Tuesday for a review of the
bank's stance against directly easing credit conditions.
HILDEBRAND TAKING UP KEY ROLE AT BLACKROCK
Philipp Hildebrand, the former chairman of the Swiss
National Bank, is joining BlackRock as vice-chairman and
will oversee the firm's largest institutional client
relationships outside of the U.S.
F1 SUSPENDS IPO OVER MARKET TURMOIL
Turmoil in financial markets has pushed the owners of
Formula One to delay a $3 billion share offering in Singapore
due later this month, according to people close to the
situation.
UK-BACKED BANKS NOT OBLIGED TO WARN INVESTORS
UK banks that receive confidential state support should not
always be obliged to warn investors about their viability, a
regulatory panel tasked with answering one of the most
contentious accounting questions posed by the financial crisis
says.