Financial Times
BANKS BOW TO EU OVER LIMIT TO BONUSES
Bankers' bonuses across the European Union are set to be
limited by law, with many bank lobbyists admitting in private
that they have lost the fight against a European Parliament
initiative to limit the size of bonuses relative to salary.
FRANCE SEEKS EURO ZONE STABILITY PACKAGE
France is pressing the EU to adopt a financial stability
package to stem the euro zone crisis, believing negative market
reaction to the 100 billion euro ($125.74 billion) bailout of
Spain's banks shows the need for more comprehensive action.
JPMORGAN CHIEF BLAMES EXECUTIVES
Jamie Dimon, chief executive of JPMorgan Chase, told
a congressional hearing on Wednesday he was unaware the bank's
chief investment office was accumulating large losses because he
was "assured" by his top executives there was only an "isolated,
small issue".
AMAZON AND GOOGLE TO COMPETE FOR DOMAINS
Amazon and Google are set to go
head-to-head in a battle to own the potential successors to
.com, as the Internet undergoes a "Big Bang" of domain names
that will see the introduction of hundreds of new web suffixes.
UK'S CAMERON CLEARS WAY FOR HEATHROW U-TURN
British Prime Minister David Cameron has paved the way for a
U-turn on building a third runway at Heathrow airport, amid
signs that Downing Street is cooling to the idea of building a
new hub in the Thames Estuary.
WPP INVESTORS REJECT SORRELL PAY PLAN
Shareholders in WPP have delivered one of the
biggest investor rebukes over executive pay in UK corporate
history, voting down the board remuneration policies of the
advertising group in protest at the rewards offered to chief
executive Sir Martin Sorrell.
BLAIR CALLS ON GERMANY TO STAND BY EURO
Tony Blair has delivered a stark warning of a popular
backlash against austerity policies in the euro zone ahead of
this Sunday's re-run election in Greece.
CABLE TO UNVEIL REVISED EXECUTIVE PAY PLANS
More details have emerged of British business minister Vince
Cable's watered-down proposals to give investors more power over
executive pay as Labour hailed the "blossoming" of shareholder
activism on the issue.
UK'S OSBORNE TO ADOPT VICKERS REFORMS
British Finance Minister George Osborne is to vow to stop
problems created by the financial services industry from
threatening ordinary taxpayers as he sets out plans for a reform
of British banking.