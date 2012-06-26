Financial Times
EU COULD REWRITE EURO ZONE BUDGETS
The European Union would gain far-reaching powers to rewrite
national budgets for euro zone countries that breach debt and
deficit rules under proposals likely to be discussed at a summit
this week, according to a draft report seen by the Financial
Times.
BIG USERS BET ON MORE OIL PRICE FALLS
Airlines, trucking companies and other big energy consumers
are betting on further oil price falls, with many reluctant to
lock in at current levels amid fears that prices could plunge if
the global economy weakens further.
EMERGING MARKETS GET OUT CHEQUE BOOK
A series of high-profile deals this year highlights the
growing interest of emerging-market companies in making
acquisitions in Europe.
MICROSOFT IN $1.2 BILLION SOCIAL NETWORK MOVE
Microsoft has agreed to pay $1.2 billion for
Yammer, which runs a Twitter-like service for office workers, in
an attempt to take advantage of the business world's social
networking boom.
QATAR SEEKS HUGE CHINESE INVESTMENT QUOTA
Qatar's sovereign wealth fund is seeking approval to invest
up to $5 billion in Chinese stocks and bonds, which would make
it the biggest foreign investor in China's capital markets.
BLOOMBERG SETS UP EQUITIES RESEARCH UNIT
Bloomberg plans to announce that it has hired more than 100
research professionals for a global industry research service
that will provide much of what was once the preserve of equity
analysts on Wall Street and in the City of London.
SHAZAM IDENTIFIES OLYMPIC SOCIAL MEDIA BUZZ
Shazam, the popular UK-based music recognition app, is
capitalising on the digital and social media buzz surrounding
the 2012 London Olympics via a new partnership with Comcast's
NBCUniversal.