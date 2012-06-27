Financial Times

UK'S HAGUE PRESSES FOR AUDIT ON EU LAW

William Hague, the British foreign secretary, wants to launch a comprehensive audit of the impact of European Union law on Britain this summer, an exercise that could fuel a Conservative Party drive to repatriate powers from Brussels.

GLENCORE READY TO PULL XSTRATA MERGER

Glencore is ready to walk away from its $58 billion merger with Xstrata if a group of dissident shareholders led by the Qatari sovereign wealth fund do not drop their demands for a much higher premium.

TWITTER PREPARES CURBS ON HATE SPEECH

Twitter is preparing to introduce new measures to reduce the visibility of "hate speech" or "trolling" on the site.

US CONGRESS STRIKES TRANSPORT DEAL

U.S. congressional negotiators struck a deal on a two-year bill to fund transport projects, defying the political gridlock that has consumed Capitol Hill on many issues in an effort to maintain government support for the country's ailing infrastructure.

STANCHART SEEKS TO END FEARS OF WINNING STREAK

A slowdown at Standard Chartered in the second quarter has raised questions over whether the emerging market bank's winning streak is coming to an end.

GOOGLE UNVEILS PROTOTYPE 'SMART' GLASSES

Google sought to leapfrog rivals such as Apple and Microsoft on Wednesday as it unveiled a prototype of a pair of "smart" glasses designed to carry out many of the functions currently done on a smartphone, such as sharing pictures and accessing information.

BARCLAYS' DIAMOND WAIVES BONUS OVER FINE

Barclays' $450 million settlement with UK and U.S. regulatory authorities for misconduct and attempted manipulation of the London interbank offered rate has prompted Bob Diamond, its chief executive, and three of his key lieutenants to waive their potential bonuses for this year "to reflect our collective responsibility as leaders.