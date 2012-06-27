Financial Times
UK'S HAGUE PRESSES FOR AUDIT ON EU LAW
William Hague, the British foreign secretary, wants to
launch a comprehensive audit of the impact of European Union law
on Britain this summer, an exercise that could fuel a
Conservative Party drive to repatriate powers from Brussels.
GLENCORE READY TO PULL XSTRATA MERGER
Glencore is ready to walk away from its $58 billion
merger with Xstrata if a group of dissident shareholders
led by the Qatari sovereign wealth fund do not drop their
demands for a much higher premium.
TWITTER PREPARES CURBS ON HATE SPEECH
Twitter is preparing to introduce new measures to reduce the
visibility of "hate speech" or "trolling" on the site.
US CONGRESS STRIKES TRANSPORT DEAL
U.S. congressional negotiators struck a deal on a two-year
bill to fund transport projects, defying the political gridlock
that has consumed Capitol Hill on many issues in an effort to
maintain government support for the country's ailing
infrastructure.
STANCHART SEEKS TO END FEARS OF WINNING STREAK
A slowdown at Standard Chartered in the second
quarter has raised questions over whether the emerging market
bank's winning streak is coming to an end.
GOOGLE UNVEILS PROTOTYPE 'SMART' GLASSES
Google sought to leapfrog rivals such as Apple
and Microsoft on Wednesday as it unveiled a
prototype of a pair of "smart" glasses designed to carry out
many of the functions currently done on a smartphone, such as
sharing pictures and accessing information.
BARCLAYS' DIAMOND WAIVES BONUS OVER FINE
Barclays' $450 million settlement with UK and U.S.
regulatory authorities for misconduct and attempted manipulation
of the London interbank offered rate has prompted Bob Diamond,
its chief executive, and three of his key lieutenants to waive
their potential bonuses for this year "to reflect our collective
responsibility as leaders.